Olivia Dunne Pops Up In Italy In A Bikini As Paul Skenes & The First Lady Of The Pirates Enjoy The Offseason

Paul Skenes had another incredible season for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, picking up right where he left off following a Rookie of the Year Award-winning season.

As of late September, his 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts in 187.2 innings of work had him as the favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award. Despite those impressive numbers, he managed to go just 10-10 on the season.

That gives you a little insight into how bad the Pirates, who finished last in the NL Central, were as a team this season. I'm sure Skenes would love to get a taste of the postseason.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

But does he really want to do that on a team that would have to sneak into the playoffs and have virtually no shot at making any kind of run? No, he doesn’t want that.

He's only 23 and as good as he's been to start his MLB career, he still has a long way to go. What he should be focusing on right now is doing all he can to improve and drive up his value for when he hits the open market.

That and the extended offseasons with Olivia Dunne, which he's enjoying right now with the First Lady of the Pittsburgh Pirates in Italy.

I'm sure winning on the field will come at some point in his career. It may take place as a member of another franchise, but it in all likelihood will happen.

Winning off the field and positioning himself to play on a contender is the priority right now. Livvy is on board with that. She's transitioned into life as an MLB WAG seamlessly.

She's turning the overseas vacation during the extended offseason into an opportunity to do what she does best by throwing heat in her bikini.

If these two continue to play their cards right, they'll be the faces of baseball for many years to come. The kind of couple who will grind on a non-contender, then take their game to the next level when they're playing baseball that matters.

Remember when Justin Verlander and Kate Upton got their first ring? I imagine it will play out similarly to that. It's going to be fun to watch. For now, it's unreal regular season numbers and bikinis.