Livvy Dunne Tried To Buy Babe Ruth's Apartment, But Ran Into Trouble

Yankees fans are going to be furious over this missed aura bag

Influencer Livvy Dunne, 22, is down in the dumps after trying to buy Babe Ruth's apartment with cash.

In one of the more dramatic TikToks of Dunne's life, she took to the social media platform on Tuesday to explain how she and boyfriend Paul Skenes were all set to decorate the apartment and make it theirs, but then they hit a roadblock.

The co-op board.

Buckle up. This one is going to infuriate New York Yankees fans who have been dreaming of Paul in pinstripes.

"So, a few months ago, I decided I was going to make my first real estate purchase, which is so exciting and I was going to get an apartment in New York City," Dunne began. "It was Babe Ruth's apartment. Naturally, I'm telling everybody. I was excited. I was going to buy it and I was going to pay cash."

It was hers until it wasn't.

Dunne went as far as hiring an interior designer to make it perfect. Her and Paul were set to inhale the aura of the Babe. Pinstripes Paul. Dunne. Babe looking down from the bedroom ceiling. Watching. Sharing his aura.

Then?

"The week that I was supposed to get my keys to my brand new apartment, I get a call. The co-op denied me. The people in the building voted to not have me live there, which is fine. It wasn't financial. They could've all been Alabama fans and I went to LSU," Dunne joked.

"Maybe they didn't want a public figure living there."

"Long story short, don't try to live in a co-op. You might get denied and you won't get Babe Ruth's apartment.

Babe Ruth's apartment went up for sale in March

According to media reports, Babe's Upper West Side apartment (we're not sure if there's another Babe apartment on the market right now) was for sale with a $1.59 million asking price.

Located at 345 W. 88th St., the apartment could use some updates to the bathrooms.

"Babe Ruth slept here! Own a piece of New York City sports history in this expansive three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom co-op once owned by the Yankees’ Sultan of Swat," the listing reads.

To be fair, based on the Google street view, there are too many window air conditioner units in that building. Outside of the Babe Ruth thing, it looks like Livvy dodged one here. The old Karens in the building would've caused problems and complained to complain.

There have to be other Babe Ruth hangouts in town Paul can visit once he joins the team.