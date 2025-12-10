McDonald's Pulls Insanely Bizarre, AI-Generated Christmas Ad After Everyone Hated It

AI is good at a lot of things, but making a McDonald's ad isn't one of them

Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly common part of our lives, but there are certain things that, as a society, we aren't ready for it to touch.

As McDonald's just found out, fast food commercials are one of those things.

The Golden Arches needed a new spot to air in the Netherlands this holiday season, so they put one together with the assistance of a certain emerging technology.

However, when it saw the light of day on the McDonald's Netherlands YouTube Channel on December 6, according to BBC News, it was not well received.

Why could that possibly be?

Well, see for yourself…

Well, that was a trip. It didn't exactly make me want to eat a Big Mac, though.

The scene with the old people staring into the Christmas Balls, though? That made me want to go watch the video for the Soundgarden classic, "Black Hole Sun."

I think McD's thought they might slip this one past the goalie. There may even be a time when this is easy to do, but this isn't it.

There were a couple of moments in there that were so clearly AI-generated it hurts. I mean, the person who fell while ice skating looked like he was being sucked into some kind of gateway into another dimension.

The pushback against this holiday bit of AI-generated nightmare fuel was so swift that the video has already been scrubbed from the Dutch McD's YouTube channel.

McDonald's later told the BBC that the video was going to lead them to do some "important learning" as they continue to figure out "the effective use of AI."

Well, there are plenty of good ways to use it, but a bizarre Christmas ad ain't one of them.