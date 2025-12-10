In-N-Out Is On The Front Lines In The War Against '6-7'

Someone had to take a stand at some point...

A certain internet craze that is sweeping the nation and rotting what's left of our youths' brains is inescapable, but one brave burger chain — West Coast icon In-N-Out Burger — has said enough is enough with "6-7."

*Kids start laughing and juggling their hands because I typed "6-7"*

Like many places, In-N-Out lets you know your food is ready for eating by reading out the order number. For orders numbered 1 to 66 and 68 and up (although Order No. 69 usually gets a few chuckles), this is no problem.

But as of late, when Order No. 67 hits, all hell breaks loose.

Jeez… I don't mean to be "that guy," but is there really nothing better to be doing?

Reading a book, building something, kicking each other in the shins. Anything.

Now, People has confirmed that No. 67 has been taken out of the rotation.

I've never been to In-N-Out Burger — I'm a Shake Shack guy, but am open to being convinced otherwise — but I like that they decided not to make their employees deal with a bunch of alpaca-haired idiots trying to score some TikTok views.

I get the argument that it's just kids having fun, but there's no denying that the things kids are into are getting dumber and dumber.

I mean, 60 years ago, parents rolled their eyes over the Beatles. That sounds absurd, but that was the big fad at the time.

By the time I was a kid in the early aughts, it was all about Pokémon, and my parents rolled their eyes at that. I'd say Pikachu and pals are generally harmless — I mean, I like to think I turned out okay… and handsome as hell to boot — but it's quite the step-down from the timeless work of the Beatles.

But now, where do we go from kids playing with unicorn poop, doing TikTok dances, and cheering because two numbers were read over a loudspeaker?

Of course, we're all rolling our eyes at it — that's our job — but can we all acknowledge the downward trend from the Beatles to the nonsense kids are into now?

The things kids are into now are objectively getting dumber. Stuff like this is starting to make Pokémon look like a Dostoevsky novel.

That's not for the best, so kudos to In-N-Out for becoming a 6-7-free zone.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I have to go yell at some kids to get off my lawn…