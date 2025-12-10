Did The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Just Drop Bowl Season's Premier Snack?

Later this month, Texas and Michigan will head down to Orlando, Florida, to ring in the new year with the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

While this already has the makings of one of Bowl Season's marquee non-playoff matches, the concession stands decided to drop a bomb on us.

Did anyone order a Cheez-It coated turkey leg?

No? Well, I promise you, if you're cruising around the concourse at Camping World Stadium and you see it on the menu, you will.

Normally, the Pop-Tarts Bowl steals the headlines on the food front as far as bowl games in Orlando, but this year's Citrus Bowl was not going to sit back and twiddle its thumbs.

Instead, those in charge of the food decided to innovate.

I mean… yeah, it looks the way it did in my brain the first time I heard the words "Cheez-It crusted turkey leg" in that order.

Let's all be honest with ourselves: every single one of us would buy one of those, just for the story. I'm not even that big on turkey legs.

Don't get me wrong, I take a little dark meat at Thanksgiving, but I'm not super into the big smoked turkey legs.

They're a crowd favorite about 25 minutes away from Camping World Stadium (on a very good day, as far as traffic is concerned) at Disney World.

People go nuts for those things, and while I like the way it made me feel like a Viking, I was only ever able to stomach one. The first bite is spectacular, but after about half a dozen, it's so salty I was starting to think I was going to need an emergency IV in Tomorrowland outside of the Carousel of Progress.

Crushing levels of sodium and a hot day don't mix well.

But here's the beauty of this Cheez-It-dusted hunk of poultry being served at the Citrus Bowl: it's not going to be that hot. Some (*raises hand*) might even go so far as to say it'll be perfect turkey leg-eating weather.

And if you score yourself a nice sudsy beverage to wash it down while you watch Arch Manning and the Longhorns do battle with Bryce Underwood and the Wolverines, I can't think of a better way to ring in the new year.