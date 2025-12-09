Former Chargers CB Makes Surprising Admission That He Played Half A Season 'Drunk'

Former Charger Quentin Jammer confessed he played half of his 2011 season 'hammered drunk' due to divorce.

Poor old Quentin Jammer was going through it as a member of the Chargers in 2011.

Over a decade later, Jammer admitted to playing "half" of his games that season hammered drunk, which marred the career-low campaign.

Jammer (now 46) said the drinking stemmed from his divorce at the time. "Tequila or a good bourbon," the former NFL cornerback confessed, were his ‘pulls’ of choice.

In an unprompted admission on Monday Night Football featuring his former Chargers team, Jammer posted the following about a season that was not among his best years statistically:

"True story……. In 2011 I played completely s**t faced drunk in at least 8 games."

Jammer singled out a 31-20 loss on Nov.20, 2011, as one of the games where he appeared visibly drunk. Imagine having to line up against a Larry Fitzgerald or Calvin Johnson in that condition. You’re desperately fighting heavy salivation and hoping not to bust chunks.

"[The Chargers] knew what was going on in my life at the time. Trust me 100% of u all would’ve done the same," he added.

Previous reporting near the 2011 season chronicled Jammer’s struggles to get his mind back on track amid personal turmoil centered on his divorce. He confessed to not playing up to standard that year.

Jammer, drafted in the first round out of Texas in 2002, spent his career in San Diego until 2012, adding a one-season stint with Denver in 2013. He retired with 630 tackles, 21 interceptions and seven forced fumbles. He has also been sober since 2023.

While it is objectively a horrible move to drink and play, Jammer’s ability to largely perform at one of football’s toughest positions while intoxicated may have been worth Pro Bowl consideration.

It is no Dock Ellis pitching a no-hitter while on LSD. Still, Quentin Jammer entered the pantheon of athletes who could play their respective sports "s**t faced," legends like John Daly and Mickey Mantle.

Jammer said he hoped his barrage of tweets about his playing days would spotlight "vulnerability" on social media. We tip a cap to his iron stomach, boss.

