Jewel Unleashes New Bikini Content From Her Winter Vacation, Pick A Lib To Sit Next To & Philip Rivers IS BACK

News anchor Carissa Codel is ready to be a star

— Mark in Tucson writes:

I hadn't heard about this viral IG girl until today, but I'm in love. https://www.instagram.com/carissacodel/. I have to assume she's not a lib because 1) she's in the Ozarks, and 2) libs are unable to take a joke, let alone an insult.

Please tell me her IG has some vacation swimsuit photos. And I want you to know I've noticed, and appreciated, the smattering of curvy girls you've featured over the last couple of weeks.

Kinsey:

OutKick actually wrote about Codel last week as she was going viral for her videos where she reads mean tweets while joking about herself, society and proving that she has some of the thickest skin, and greatest attitudes, on TV right now.

Notre Dame's 2026 schedule

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston made a big revelation on Monday:

I grew up an ND fan, and their schedules are a joke. That doesn't mean they're not good, but the talking heads that tout the Irish's margin of victory in their winning streak fail to mention that they beat a bunch of bad teams.

If Outkick could somehow calculate next year's strength of schedule for the current top 25 I would think that would get lots of clicks.

Kinsey:

Chris B. is now a Texas A&M fan after growing up a Notre Dame fan? Come on. There has to be an age at which you cannot turn your back on your college football team. I need to know when Hardo turned his back on the Irish and made the switch to A&M. I say it can't be any later than like 20 years old unless you send your kids to a school and you then start rooting for that school.

Even then, you shouldn't be allowed to turn on the team you grew up with.

Would I root for Michigan if Screencaps Jr. went to Michigan? ABSOLUTELY NOT. We'd have to agree to disagree. He can buy his own house and create his own man cave.

As for Notre Dame's schedule, it's trash, but I've been telling you guys these schools don't have an incentive to play tough games. You just need to run the table or end with one loss, if you're not in the SEC.

Hardo Chris B. even sent me this one:

The current state of landline phones

There was news from AT&T on Monday that its ending landline service in Illinois which got me thinking: How many of you still have a landline? And the other big question: Does anyone still have dial-up Internet? Is it even possible to run a computer with dial-up internet?

What if there was a way to have a landline that had some of the features that you like with your cellphone like prompting your landline to call numbers on your cell? Fox & Friends ran a segment over the weekend where a woman came up with a phone that will do just that.

Make White Elephant Christmas Parties Great Again

— Frank in Houston has an idea:

Our family white elephant

Each person brings 2 unwrapped gifts. $50 min

They are placed in random order

Each person gets 100 virtual dollars

Start bidding on gift 1....and spend your 100 as you see fit. Blow your wad early or save for gift further down the line? Go on down the line.

We also take secret side bets on who will bid the highest for each gift and how.much. prizes for who gets the most correct and lowest differential.

Family Christmas Auction

It's a blast.

— TOM B. suggests:

I learned a long time ago that the best gift in this scenario are Lottery tickets. Just gift enough to cover the maximum amount allowed. Everyone loves those scratchers.

OK, I'll play:

I'm sitting in seat 8. You get to talk football with Carville while Maddow is so disgusted by white men that I'm going to say she switches seats. I predict she'd go back to seat 6 and tell the CNN toad to move to seat 2 to make way for Joy Reid to switch seats.

Portable air compressors are the hottest gift of the year?

— Tom T. says:

Just ordered 2 of those portable air compressors!! What a great gift at a great price!! Merry Christmas!

Kinsey:

This is the compressor that Tom is talking about. NOT SPONSORED. I DON'T KNOW IF THIS IS GOOD. ALL I KNOW IS A READER SUGGESTED IT. DO YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE.

Amazon.com: CRAFTSMAN Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor, Cordless Mini Air Pump for Car Tires with Digital Tire Pressure Gauge, 6000mAh Battery Powered Air Pump, Max Pressure 150 PSI, 12V DC Corded : Automotive

— Britt T. agrees:

The portable air compressor is an awesome idea. I bought one for about $15 years ago when I stumbled across it while hunting something different at Target. A few weeks later, I came out to a flat tire in my driveway.

Just like the box reflected, 8 minutes later, tire is all set. Drove to the tire shop and got the tire fixed (actually, I have an AWD so I’m sure I had to get 4 new tires to avoid having the new one shaved, but it was close enough to replacement time that it was fine….and I did not have to jack up my vehicle and put the donut on).

I bought one for my wife and each kid to keep in their vehicles. Not sure how much they used, but I know they haven’t changed a tire. Reagan’s idea is spot on.

Pizza Hut Classics are bringing people together

I had a few of you send me this one. Just last night, Mrs. Screencaps saw a Pizza Hut commercial and said it sounded good. My response? Only if we can go to a Classic. This one would be 2 ½ hours from home. That might be a little far for a Classic experience.

The only problem with the Warren, OH Classic, according to the Substack that tracks Classics, is that this location doesn't have the original red roof. Does that matter to you?

As I was going through the Classic Substack page, I found out that there's a Classic in Ottawa, OH. That's just 55 miles. We're doing it one of these nights to get Mrs. Screencaps her fix.

##############################

That is it this morning. I have to run early because I'm on school drop-off duty. Mrs. Screencaps has a Christmas breakfast to attend at work this morning. It got me thinking about the last time I was at a work holiday party. I'm thinking it was somewhere around 2011. It would've been before Screencaps Jr. was born.

Whatever. Sure, it's nice to get together with people you work with, but let's be honest, life goes on.

That said, let's get after it. Back to work! Have a great day.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :