News Anchor Goes Viral Reading Mean Tweets About Her Weight

News flash: people on social media are mean to people in the public spotlight. This is true of everyone with even a semblance of popularity. Most celebrities and public figures like to highlight these posts and use them as an opportunity to claim victimhood.

"People are mean to me because of my race/sex/weight/sexual orientation, because we live in a racist/sexist/misogynistic/fat-shaming/homophobic/transphobic society, so please feel bad for me!"

But not KOLR 10 and FOX 49 morning anchor Carissa Codel.

Instead of using mean posts toward her to score victim points, the Missouri anchor reads them in her "news anchor voice" and laughs at the jokes. Some of the jokes, by the way, are very funny. Codel has gone viral multiple times for reading posts like these:

"Why have fake news when you can have cake news?"

"I know about 5 thick news anchors and she's 3 of them."

"Damn girl, I want you to put a hurtin' on me like you do those midnight snacks."

Everyone take note: this is how you deal with online trolls! Rather than whining on the internet about how much it sucks that "keyboard warriors" sometimes say terrible things about you, use it to your advantage!

Codel isn't the first person to feature a "mean tweets" segment, something that late-night hosts have used in the past. However, adding the "news anchor voice" to her version gives an old idea a fresh take. Codel scores creativity points in addition to humor.

There are enough "think pieces" out there about how social media trolls prove that we live in a horrible society filled with terrible people. In a world full of people using online trolls to score victimhood points, be more like Carissa Codel.