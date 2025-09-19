Olivia Dunne Bullied In A Bathroom, Hillary Clinton Is Too Dumb To See It & Apple's MLB Girl Shows Off Her Tan

Also, did anyone else notice the Tyreek Hill moment on Prime last night?

While the Libs were all busy making Jimmy Kimmel their new Rosa Parks, us sane folks scooted on by to another Friday. Another weekend. Through another week.

And now, we're here – and we've won. AGAIN. It's over. Too late, Libs! You let us get to another college football/NFL weekend, and there is nothing you can do about it. Sit back, be quiet, and let us take it from here.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where Olivia Dunne stands up to a couple bathroom bullies. That's right. Mean girls in real life. You'll see.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a … weird … week of #content, Apple TV's Tricia Whitaker is ready for the MLB postseason, and did anyone else catch Amazon Prime's wild broadcast decision late in last night's game? Never seen anything like it. Even Herbstreit's dog was confused!

Grab you a crappy beer, pour it out for the crappy Dolphins, get something better, say Happy Birthday to Jimmy Fallon … and THEN, settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Fallon did the impossible last night

Another day, another Jimmy batting leadoff. This time, though, it's the better of the two! Credit where it's due – I thought Jimmy Fallon, who turns 51 today, did the best out of all the insufferable late night hosts last night in their first show in the post-Kimmel era.

I've always liked Jimmy Fallon. He's the best of the bunch, by far, and is the closest thing left to an actual late-night host. Steers pretty clear of heavy politics, doesn't virtue-signal. Just sort of keeps his head down, stays out of harm's way, and hopes to come out in one piece.

While Jon Stewart inexplicably called an emergency show last night – as if the world was just pining for Jon's opinion – and Stephen Colbert nearly cried over Kimmel's benching, Jimmy Fallon managed to do something halfway funny.

It's a low bar for late-night in 2025, but Jimmy cleared it … by a lot!

Better week of #content!

See? Not bad! I thought it was funny. And smart. And creative. Those are three words I certainly would not use to describe the state of late-night TV in 2025.

Like I said, I've never hated Fallon. Frankly, I'm always confused when Trump lumps him in with Colbert and Kimmel. He's nowhere NEAR those two lunatics. Jimmy would much rather make music videos with Justin Timberlake than, say, lie to his audience about a cold-blooded assassin and then refuse to retract it even when his bosses ask him to.

Weird that he's still on the air today, while others are either A) benched, or B) in their final lameduck season. Odd how that works.

As for Stewart … he was insufferable last night and was his usual unfunny self. Shocking, I know.

But hey! He gets the leadoff spot in today's #content portion of class:

Tyreek, Prime, Hillary & Tricia!

Solid work all around. Feel like we're getting back in a groove. Much better week. Couple thoughts …

1. Livvy Dunne in the middle of a shit-talking sandwich? What are the odds?! Also, because I assume most of you will ask, chopped is what the Gen-Zers call you if they think you're fake-hot online, but ugly in real life. If Olivia Dune is chopped, we are COOKED as a country.

2. Dolphins last night? Predictably miserable. Sure, they did just enough to hang around, which made it so much worse. Tua threw his weekly death pick. Special teams committed their weekly death penalty. Tyreek (we'll get to him a minute) dropped his usual ball. At least we didn't embarrass ourselves in primetime again. There's that.

3. Stephen A. Smith at +1200 to replace Kimmel feels like the move here. He's been aiming for a late-night seat for years now, and he's far more balanced than Kimmel. That's not saying much, but it's where we are.

4. That Kamala Harris tweet? Hilarious. The lefties are so silly. She's one of many talking out of their ass right now.

Hillary Clinton is another.

Let's rapid-fire this final class of the week into a big Friday night!

Hillary! You sly dog. You didn't think we'd forget, did you? A prominent democrat posting about free speech, while also disabling comments, is so peak liberal it hurts. It's amazing, really. They don't see it. They don't get it. They never will. They truly are the gift that never stops giving.

Next? Let's jump back into last night's miserable game for just a second, and check in with the worst interception of the night.

And I ain't talking about Tua!

Did anyone else notice that? What was that?

This, by the way, has nothing to do with the seriousness of the matter, obviously. It's serious stuff, and I'm not a huge Tyreek Hill fan. I'll just leave it at that.

But, that was COMPLETELY out of the blue, and completely unnecessary. Again, it had NOTHING to do with the game. They hadn't talked about it once. Did they have some quota they had to meet before the clock hit all zeroes?

To come back from a commercial break and just throw the camera on Tyreek Hill while Kaylee Hartung blasts him for 30 seconds was a … choice. An odd one. This wasn't a blowout game. This wasn't pregame. This was with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter of a 28-21 game!

"Thank you, Kaylee … he's no stranger to off-the-field stuff."

Thanks, Al! Appreciate that insight.

Kirk Herbstreit wanted NOTHING to do with any of it. He immediately just locked back into the kickoff and started drawing up plays for Tua and the offense on the ensuing drive. He steered clear. Smart man.

Wild stuff.

OK, that's it for today – and this week. Good bounce back week. Let's keep the momentum up as we head into another weekend.

The Red Sox may be folding like a cheap tent, but at least we still have Apple TV MLB girl, Tricia Whitaker.

Take us home, Trish!

