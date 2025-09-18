Social Media Reacts To Brutal Tua Tagovailoa Interception Against Bills

Tua 'Turndaballova' returns.

PublishedUpdated

What a heartbreaker for the Miami Dolphins, falling 31-21 to the Bills on Thursday Night Football after a forehead-smacking Tua Tagovailoa interception.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass in the second quarter during the NFL 2025 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 18, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Mentions of "Tua Turndaballova" quickly spiked on social media, watching the Dolphins in primetime spoil a winnable game against Buffalo. 

Tua dropped to 1-9 against Buffalo in his career.

Tua Spoils Statement Primetime Win

Needing a statement win, the ’Phins hung around for three and a half quarters, until Tagovailoa threw it straight into the chest of linebacker Terrel Bernard in the fourth. 

Trailing 28-21, the ’Phins had a chance to tie it up.

For a stretch, Tua looked in rhythm, answering in the fourth quarter to tie Buffalo, 21-21.

McDaniel’s group showed some grit, trying to shake off criticism aimed at the coach after a rough start.

Miami kept it competitive at halftime, stringing together a 71-yard touchdown drive to tie it 14-14. 

It all came down to the late turnover, and the spotlight was on Tua, answering for falling short again. Buffalo turned Tua’s interception into a field goal, and Allen powered them to a 3-0 start.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the NFL 2025 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on September 18, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

"Ten out of ten times, if we're looking at that same thing, I think we're still trying out timing on that pass. It was a great play by the linebacker," Tua said after the game.

"We gotta capitalize on that and allow ourselves to get points … "It's a team sport; you win together, you lose together."

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa talks with the media before practice at Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills and Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins embrace following the game at Highmark Stadium on September 18, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

"I'm Not HIM!"

Earlier in the week, Tua praised Josh Allen, admitting he wasn’t capable of half the Bills quarterback’s strengths. Tua certainly proved it on Thursday night — reminding everyone he’s not the kind of QB who can carry a team on his own. 

Fans on social media didn’t hold back on Tua.

REACTIONS:

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way. All Glory to God.

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)