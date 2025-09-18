Social Media Reacts To Brutal Tua Tagovailoa Interception Against Bills

What a heartbreaker for the Miami Dolphins, falling 31-21 to the Bills on Thursday Night Football after a forehead-smacking Tua Tagovailoa interception.

Mentions of "Tua Turndaballova" quickly spiked on social media, watching the Dolphins in primetime spoil a winnable game against Buffalo.

Tua dropped to 1-9 against Buffalo in his career.

Tua Spoils Statement Primetime Win

Needing a statement win, the ’Phins hung around for three and a half quarters, until Tagovailoa threw it straight into the chest of linebacker Terrel Bernard in the fourth.

Trailing 28-21, the ’Phins had a chance to tie it up.

For a stretch, Tua looked in rhythm, answering in the fourth quarter to tie Buffalo, 21-21.

McDaniel’s group showed some grit, trying to shake off criticism aimed at the coach after a rough start.

Miami kept it competitive at halftime, stringing together a 71-yard touchdown drive to tie it 14-14.

It all came down to the late turnover, and the spotlight was on Tua, answering for falling short again. Buffalo turned Tua’s interception into a field goal, and Allen powered them to a 3-0 start.

"Ten out of ten times, if we're looking at that same thing, I think we're still trying out timing on that pass. It was a great play by the linebacker," Tua said after the game.

"We gotta capitalize on that and allow ourselves to get points … "It's a team sport; you win together, you lose together."

"I'm Not HIM !"

Earlier in the week, Tua praised Josh Allen, admitting he wasn’t capable of half the Bills quarterback’s strengths. Tua certainly proved it on Thursday night — reminding everyone he’s not the kind of QB who can carry a team on his own.

Fans on social media didn’t hold back on Tua.

REACTIONS:

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela