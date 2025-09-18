Tua Tagovailoa Gushing Over Josh Allen Doesn't Inspire Confidence In Dolphins

The Thursday night matchup between Miami and Buffalo is looking awfully bleak for Dolphins fans

As if we Miami Dolphins fans weren’t feeling sick enough about tonight’s game against the Buffalo Bills, our quarterback is now heaping praise on Josh Allen like he is the second coming of Jesus.

And we’re not just talking a quick compliment — we’re talking full-blown reverence. Gushing, even. The kind of praise that would make even Tony Romo say, "Okay, dial it back a bit."

"He’s top tier," Tua Tagovailoa said this week of Allen. "If it’s not with his arm, it’s with his legs. That dude can do literally anything he wants."

We know, Tua. We know. Please just stop there.

"I can’t do half of what he does when it comes to running the ball and any of that, and then with how he can just chuck a ball down the field with how far and the arm strength that he has," Tagovailoa added. "He’s supreme when it comes to that."

That's what we want — our QB1 admitting the opposing quarterback is way better than he is.

To be clear: none of what he said is wrong. Josh Allen is the reigning NFL MVP. He has 542 passing yards, two touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a QBR of 81.3 through two games this season. The Bills are 2-0.

Meanwhile, Tua’s Dolphins are 0-2, with losses to the Colts and Patriots. And while there’s plenty of blame to go around, Tagovailoa has looked especially rough. He’s thrown for 429 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and his QBR of 22.3 ranks 31st in the league.

Tua's decision-making has been shaky, his deep ball is still inconsistent, and he’s been missing open reads with alarming regularity. A few of those misses have turned into costly turnovers. If you want to see complete and utter panic, look in Tagovailoa's eyes after the defense takes away his first read. He's like a cat who just saw itself in the mirror for the first time.

Xavien Howard told us as much after Week 1.

So yes, Tua is right about Josh Allen. But saying it — out loud — on a week when your season is spiraling and your coach's seat is scorching and on fire? That’s certainly a choice.

And it's not just us jaded Dolphins fans who feel that way.

"When you’re another opposing NFL quarterback, you don’t go to that extreme of a praise," Rob Gronkowski said of Tua's comments. "It kind of means that your confidence is shot right now."

Stephen A. Smith also weighed in: "If I were the Miami Dolphins front office, I’d be pissed… To say that about another quarterback within your division — you ain’t giving me much of a chance to believe in you."

The Bills are currently 12.5-point favorites heading into tonight’s matchup — the largest spread of the NFL season so far.

And frankly, that might be generous.

But hey, at least we’ll all get to sit back, grab some popcorn and marvel at the wonder that is Josh Allen. Just like Tua will.