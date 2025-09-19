Amazon Prime Slammed For Oddly-Timed Tyreek Hill Report During Close Game

Kirk Herbstreit wanted NOTHING to do with it.

As OutKick's resident Miami Dolphins fan (along with Amber Harding), I'm not upset today. Not even close.

I'm tired. I'm defeated. I'm, once again, embarrassed. But upset? Nah. We're numb to it all at this point. If anything, I'd be upset because the Dolphins lost another game where they looked just good enough to keep things status quo.

Classic Dolphins. We're gonna lose, but it won't be bad enough to get the owner to start firing people. A tale as old as time.

Anyway, it's fine. Whatever. I'm not here to break down the Xs and Os of another Tua Tagovailoa death interception late in the fourth quarter. I'm here to talk about something that happened a few minutes prior.

With just over seven minutes to go, in a one-score game, in the fourth quarter, the Amazon Prime broadcast decided to return from a commercial break by immediately – and randomly – diving into the disturbing allegations made against Tyreek Hill by his ex-wife.

Again … it was 28-21. Late in the fourth quarter. Hill had just recently caught the game-tying score.

And Prime returned from break … with this:

What are we doing here, Amazon Prime?

"The NFL is investigating actions of domestic violence against Tyreek Hill … Hill's ex-wife alleges he was violent with her on eight different occasions."

I mean, what are we doing here? What was that? This has nothing to do with the seriousness of the matter, obviously. It's serious stuff, and I'm not a huge Tyreek Hill fan. I'll just leave it at that.

But, this was completely out of the blue, and completely unnecessary. Again, it had NOTHING to do with the game. They hadn't talked about it once. Did they have some quota they had to meet before the clock hit all zeroes?

To come back from a commercial break and just throw the camera on Tyreek Hill while Kaylee Hartung blasts him for 30 seconds was a … choice. An odd one. This wasn't a blowout game. This wasn't pregame. This was with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter of a 28-21 game!

"Thank you, Kaylee … he's no stranger to off-the-field stuff."

Thanks, Al! Appreciate that insight.

Kirk Herbstreit wanted NOTHING to do with any of it. He immediately just locked back into the kickoff and started drawing up plays for Tua and the offense on the ensuing drive. He steered clear. Smart man.

Again, I'm not defending Tyreek Hill here for what he allegedly did. His track record isn't great, and these are serious allegations that are currently being investigated.

But do we need to bring them up with seven minutes to go in a one-score game? Come on. Of course not. Silliness. Smells fishy to me. There HAS to be more to this story, right?

Stay tuned.