Tyreek Hill’s Ex Alleges 8 Domestic Violence Incidents in Court Filing, Dolphins Star Denies

The Miami Dolphins' season couldn't have started worse for Tyreek Hill on and off the field.

Coming off a brutal 33-8 thrashing by the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, where Hill caught just four passes for 40 yards on six targets, fresh court filings revealed by TMZ have thrust him into a firestorm of domestic violence allegations from his estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro.

The documents, part of their ongoing divorce from a 17-month marriage that began in November 2023 in Austin, Texas, outline eight alleged incidents of abuse starting in early January 2024.

The first reportedly unfolded at their Southwest Ranches (FL.) guest house during a dispute over a postnuptial agreement.

Vaccaro claims Hill shoved her to the floor, stood over her threateningly, and ripped off her necklace, leaving a cut and bruise on her neck.

Two weeks later, at an Orlando hotel, Vaccaro alleges Hill threw her down, pulled clumps of her hair, and grabbed at her aggressively.

On February 7, 2024, days before the Pro Bowl, Vaccaro says Hill "shoved a marijuana cigarette" in her face, ordered her to pack and leave, then hurled her suitcase (and her) out the door before locking it.

The filings note additional episodes, including one where he spat on her and others during her pregnancy.

Vaccaro described Hill's behavior as "extreme."

The couple separated on April 7, 2025, after police responded to their Sunny Isles Beach home.

Vaccaro's mother reported seeing Hill throw a computer and grab their infant daughter during an argument—no arrests were made, but she filed for divorce the next day.

Hill's attorney, Julius B. Collins, fired back in a statement to TMZ, calling the claims "nothing more than an attempt... to shake Mr. Hill down" and part of a "smear campaign" for money. He vows to fight in court.

The Dolphins and NFL haven't weighed in, but the league's Personal Conduct Policy could prompt an investigation, possibly leading to fines or suspension.

On the field, Hill looked out of sync in the opener, sidelined in frustration as Tua Tagovailoa took seven sacks. With Miami's offense sputtering, trade whispers, including a possible Chiefs reunion, have already surfaced.

Hill's elite talent, amassing five straight 1,000-yard seasons, has defined his career, but these allegations add to a troubling pattern.

As the Dolphins prep for Week 2, the questions around Hill loom larger than ever.

