Tyreek Hill Won't Face Charges After Domestic Assault Call But Scrutiny On Him Is Troubling

The misadventures of Tyreek Hill continued this week with police being called to his Sunny Isle Beach luxury condominium, at the behest of his mother-in-law, in what police were told was a domestic "assault in progress."

And let's cut to the end of this incident before everyone's blood pressure goes off the scale: Hill was not arrested and will not be charged.

The investigation is closed, according to Sunny Isles Police Sgt. Brian Schnell, who told OutKick, "No crime was committed."

NFL Investigation Possibly Coming

We'll share the specifics of the incident later in this story straight from the police incident report following interviews with Hill, his wife Keeta Hill and Alesia Vaccaro, the mother-in-law.

But because this will not continue to be a legal issue, outside of the fact that Hill and his wife are telling cops they're divorcing, it becomes a matter for the NFL and the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL, you see, has something called the Personal Conduct Policy.

And that policy states "players convicted of a crime or subject to a disposition of a criminal proceeding (as defined in this Policy) are subject to discipline. But even if the conduct does not result in a criminal conviction, players found to have engaged in any of the following conduct will be subject to discipline."

Prohibited conduct includes but is not limited to the following:

▪ Actual or threatened physical violence against another person, including dating violence, domestic violence, child abuse, and other forms of family violence.

Hill On NFL's Radar

And this: "In cases in which a player is not charged with a crime, or is charged but not convicted, he may still be found to have violated the Policy if the credible evidence establishes that he engaged in prohibited conduct."

So, being involved in a domestic incident in which police were called puts Hill on the NFL radar under the Personal Conduct Policy.

An NFL spokesman could not be reached for comment.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, are also under the microscope. And that's because Hill, too often now, finds himself garnering attention that paints him in a negative light.

Someone at the Dolphins would be wise to understand that all of this paints the franchise in a negative light by extension.

You'll recall Hill's 2024 season began in September, hours after he was detained outside Hard Rock Stadium by police for speeding. That traffic stop went viral when Hill, according to available video, ignored police orders to roll down his window.

He was thus forcibly removed from his car, and it turned into a story for weeks. Ultimately, Hill had numerous traffic citations dismissed because the charging officers failed to appear in court.

But instead of doing press conferences about touchdowns he scored, he had to talk about abuse and lawsuits and his relationship with police and past mistakes, etc...

So, not the right stuff.

Hill finished the season in the same way. No, he didn't do anything illegal, but rather simply quit on his team – a move that shows a lack of respect and integrity.

Hill sat out the fourth-quarter of the Dolphins' season-finale against the New York Jets – to the dismay of some teammates and coaches. And after that game, he talked about getting traded, meaning he checked out and wanted to continue checking out by playing elsewhere.

So why are the Dolphins in the bulls-eye?

Because they've made a habit of excusing all of Hill's questionable behavior.

Players understandably came to Hill's defense during that season-opening run-in with the cops. Several teammates en route to the stadium parked their cars on the side of the road and tried to support him on the spot.

Coaches similarly supported him later. And he was not disciplined, that anyone is aware, for his questionable handling of the situation.

The end-of-season episode, meanwhile, is an embarrassment.

And Hill knows this because he apologized for it and walked back his trade request. Lately, he's joked on social media about perhaps wanting to be traded after all, not because he's serious but because of how immature he remains at age 31.

The stunning thing is, the Dolphins are apparently cool with Hill's behavior. The club, under different leadership, once traded Mike Wallace for quitting on his teammates in a season finale back in 2013.

The club, under coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier, has defended Hill since he abandoned his team last season.

Grier has gone so far as to tell people the club was encouraged by Hill that day he quit because, while he was sitting there on the bench not helping his team, he remained engaged with his teammates.

Talk about not seeing the forest from the trees.

I've been clear what the Dolphins should do with Hill. They should have traded him back in March before the latest episode could continue to tank his value on the trade market.

As to that latest issue:

Vaccaro told officers she had been living with the couple since last November, shortly after the birth of her granddaughter. She described Hill, 31, as "very aggressive and impulsive," and said she feared for her daughter’s safety, stated the police report OutKick obtained.

Hill threw a laptop on the floor, then grabbed his daughter and began walking toward the condo's balcony, following an argument with his wife, Vacarro said.

Keeta Hill told police that she and Tyreek Hill have been arguing more frequently lately and that whenever she gives her opinion, "he becomes angry and throws objects around," the report says.

Mrs. Hill also told cops she is "in the process of filing for a divorce."

Hill's Shaky Home Life An Issue?

Yeah, that's a stable home situation. An athlete with a history for domestic abuse, living in the same residence with a woman who is in the process of filing for divorce from him. Totally normal.

Nothing to see here.

Tyreek Hill admitted to officers he and his wife had an argument that escalated. No witness suggested the argument ever turned physical.

And this is where one has to wonder why Hill continues to be in the news for the wrong reasons. Is he simply the unluckiest millionaire athlete on the planet?

Or is he someone the Dolphins should understand has a history that cannot continue to be ignored?