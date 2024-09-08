Tyreek Hill Detained By Police Prior To Dolphins Game

If the Jacksonville Jaguars were looking for a way to stop Tyreek Hill in their game against the Miami Dolphins, perhaps they should check with the Miami-Dade Police department because those cops did it Sunday morning.

Hill, the Dolphins leading receiver the past two seasons and arguably their best offensive weapon, was stopped and detained in handcuffs by the MDPD just outside Hard Rock Stadium, a source confirmed to OutKick and the Dolphins later said.

Tyreek Hill Forced From His Car

Hill was actually stopped, pulled out of his car and forced to the ground by the police. Four motorcycle officers were seen forcing Hill to lay flat on the asphalt and handcuffing him.

It is unclear exactly why Hill was stopped.

As he was being held in handcuffs, Dolphins teammates Calais Campbell and Jonnu Smith saw the incident and pulled over to render support. They were not cited or arrested and will also play on Sunday.

Hill was not arrested, according to a source. But he was cited by officers for reckless driving, the source said.

The Dolphins released a statement about the incident:

Dolphin Say Hill Active And Will Play

"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police," the Dolphins said in the statement.

"He was since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today's game."

This is obviously not an awesome way to start the 2024 season for the All Pro receiver.

And, yes, there will be questions:

What's With Cops And Athletes?

Did Hill somehow resist or was he rude to the officers?

And if not, why would a dude driving an exotic car – as Hill does – need to be dragged to the ground by multiple officers and handcuffed over essentially a traffic violation?

Hill won't speak to reporters until after the game against Jacksonville, which kicks off at 1 p.m.

This, by the way, is not unique this year. Golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested and actually thrown in jail before he played a round at the PGA Championship in May. He finished tied for 8th in that Louisville, KY., tournament.