Cops In Tyreek Hill Incident Get Union Support, Opposing Lines Now Clearly Drawn

As the investigation of Tyreek Hill's controversial detainment prior to Sunday's game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars continues, each side has gathered support and drawn battle lines.

One day after teammates, team staff, his friends, family and agents came to Hill's support after he was detained by Miami-Dade police, in what has become an episode under investigation by the very department that detained him, the officers involved in the incident mustered their own advocate.

Union Stands With Officers

The South Florida Police Benevolent Association issued a media statement by president Steadman Stahl to "stand with the actions of our officers…"

The PBA statement said "Hill was briefly detained for officer safety, after driving in a manner in which he was putting himself and others in great risk of danger.

"Upon being stopped, Mr. Hill was not immediately cooperative with the officers on scene who, pursuant to policy and for their immediate safety, placed Mr. Hill in handcuffs. Mr. Hill, still uncooperative, refused to sit on the ground and was therefore redirected to the ground.

"Once the situation was sorted out within a few minutes, Mr. Hill was issued two traffic citations and was free to leave."

Union Says Hill ‘Initiated’ Problem

The statement says the PBA, like everyone else, is awaiting the results of an internal investigation begun on Sunday by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

One of the officers involved in the incident has been pulled off the street and reassigned to administrative duties during the investigation – a move Dolphins players applauded.

"While we are confident in the actions that led to the stop of Mr. Hill, as with any investigation, we will wait for all the facts to come out, along with any explanation Mr. Hill may have for his actions that initiated this unfortunate incident," the statement reads.

Aside from his speeding, the issue that might have "initiated" the incident is that Hill did not roll his window all the way down when a cop told him to do so.

Teammates Side With Hill

So, a couple of things:

The PBA is clearly placing responsibility for the incident on Hill because he "initiated" it.

Secondly, it is not too shocking that a union that collects fees from police officers to represent police officers is siding with the police officers here.

But this is par for the course because it is similarly not shocking that teammates rallied around Hill both outside the stadium where, for example, Calais Campbell, Odell Beckham Jr., and Jonnu Smith stopped to support Hill as he was being held in handcuffs.

And then in the locker room, players, coaches and others also supported Hill and described him as a victim of a police action.

"I seen the clip, cop like kicked him or something like that," Dolphins safety Jevon Holland told reporters after Sunday's victory over the Jaguars. "That's got to get handled. Excessive force on a black man, that's not uncommon. It's a very common thing in America so I think it needs to be addressed at a country-wide level.

"So, yeah, I don't think that (expletive) is cool at all. But, you know, it's not unnatural or not uncommon for cops to do that type of (expletive), especially to black men. So that needs to be addressed for sure."

NFL Monitoring Situation

Hill was not arrested but received two citations — for careless driving and a seat belt violation, per ESPN. Hill on Sunday said he received one citation for reckless driving.

The Dolphins are not planning any sanctions against Hill. The NFL is monitoring the situation, per a source.

Everyone is apparently awaiting the results of the MDPD investigation, which may include the release of officer body camera footage.

"I think it would be improper — I don’t really know all of the details of it, outside of the upsetting portions of worried about teammates and their well-being," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said after the game.

"And then I was really just happy with the way that our team came together when teammates were in need. I think I was proud of other guys jumping in to try to help a teammate. Then all the support. Especially for some of the guys involved who – I don’t think Calais Campbell has ever had … and Jonnu, they were all pretty rattled.

"I think it was a bit extreme and definitely unnecessary."

The lines are drawn.