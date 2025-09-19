Jimmy Fallon Did Something Late Night Hosts Haven't Done In Years In First Post-Kimmel Show

While Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert lectured America on the First Amendment – without any facts, of course – Jimmy Fallon managed to do the impossible last night in the wake of Jimmy Kimmel's benching.

He … made people laugh. That's right. A late night TV host actually made people laugh without virtue-signaling or gaslighting or turning the program into a CNN roundtable.

And hey! He did so at Donald Trump's expense! See? As Fallon said, he can still say whatever he wants:

Jimmy Fallon is playing the long game

Honestly, I laughed. I thought it was funny. And smart. And creative. Those are three words I certainly would not use to describe the state of late-night TV in 2025.

I've never disliked Jimmy Fallon. Frankly, I'm always a bit confused when Trump lumps him in with Kimmel and Colbert. I feel like Fallon does a pretty decent job of steering away from the nonsense those two lunatics dive into.

He doesn't lecture us. He doesn't lie. He doesn't pander. Frankly, he doesn't really do politics, beyond the opening monologue, and that's fair game because late-night hosts have been doing that for decades now.

Jimmy would much rather make music videos with Justin Timberlake than, say, lie to his audience about a cold-blooded assassin and then refuse to retract it even when his bosses ask him to.

Weird that he's still on the air today, while others are either A) benched, or B) in their final lameduck season. Odd how that works.

As for Stewart … he was insufferable last night. He called an emergency show – as if America was just pining for Jon Stewart on his off-day – and was his usual unfunny self:

God. It's just so bad. Jon Stewart, believe it or not, used to be normal. Well, normalish. And funny! But all of his shows are literally just this now. It's the same shtick, night in and night out. It's exhausting.

Anyway, I'm with Fallon on this one. His strategy is sound. Keep your head down. Keep grinding. Outlast everyone else. Corner the market. Smart move.

What's that old saying? You don't have to outrun the bear. You just have to outrun the slowest person.

Head down, chin up, eyes on the prize, Jimmy!