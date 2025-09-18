Danica Patrick Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About Jimmy Kimmel

Former NASCAR driver-turned-political-activist Danica Patrick ain't gonna miss Jimmy Kimmel. Shocker, I know. Will anyone? Come on. Not even Kimmel's 14 viewers are that upset today.

Danica, of course, wasn't one of them. She's normal. She's not insane. She would never watch Kimmel – not in 2025, at least.

So, naturally, she's not that upset that he's set to spend the next few days (weeks? months?) on the sideline as ABC suspended him Wednesday for spreading dangerous, disgusting lies about Charlie Kirk's murderer.

For those who missed it, Kimmel opened his silly little show Monday night by telling his audience that Kirk's killer, Tyler Robinson, was one of MAGA's own. Seriously. He knew he wasn't MAGA. He knew Tyler Robinson was in a trans relationship, hated Charlie Kirk and Donald Trump, and had been radicalized in recent years.

Yet he STILL lied about it … twice! Jimmy doubled down Tuesday, and by Wednesday, ABC and Disney pulled the plug. For now, at least.

Good riddance, says Danica Patrick!

Danica Patrick isn't going to miss Jimmy Kimmel

OK, I'm paraphrasing a bit. What Danica actually said, via her Instagram story, was "Human decency is coming back. Thank God."

And she's right. All the Libs out there today shouting about cancel culture don't know their own ass from their own elbow. Jimmy Kimmel has not been canceled, you dummies. He's been suspended because he knowingly spread dangerous lies about Charlie Kirk's killer.

That's how you create division, by the way. That's how you get people hurt. Frankly, it's lies like that that lead to people getting assassinated on college campuses.

So, of COURSE Jimmy Kimmel got suspended – for now. ABC and Disney couldn't have that nonsense on their airwaves. It's dangerous. It's misinformation. It's a liability.

And here's the truth, which is what Danica was alluding to on Instagram. Jimmy Kimmel is a scumbag, and has been a scumbag for a decade now.

He suffers from the ultimate case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. He's a loser. He's a lowlife. He's a liar.

And now, he's a bench player for Disney.