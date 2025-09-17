Jimmy Kimmel Refuses To Address Lie About Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin

On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel opened his late-night program by falsely claiming that Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin was part of the "MAGA gang" and mocked those mourning Kirk’s death in the process.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

Of course, Kimmel’s is not accurate.

Even before his Monday taping, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox had publicly stated that the suspect, Tyler Robinson, embraced a "leftist ideology" and had grown increasingly radicalized. Later-released text messages between Robinson and his trans partner confirmed that he targeted Kirk over the conservative activist’s beliefs.

"I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I’m going to take it," Robinson texted. "I had enough of [Kirk’s] hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out."

In other words, Kimmel lies to his audience by spreading dangerous, politically convenient propaganda. Further, he has yet to correct himself. On Tuesday night, rather than addressing his false claim, Kimmel instead mocked Donald Trump for grieving Kirk’s death.

Does ABC stand by Kimmel? Will the network issue a correction? As of Monday, OutKick asked those questions. ABC has not responded.

Perhaps ABC is still looking into correspondent Matt Gutman's remarks this week, when he described Robinson’s murder confession as "touching," calling it "a very intimate portrait" of his relationship with his lover. Gutman later offered a half-hearted apology.

These reactions are grotesque. Instead of condemning the assassination of a 31-year-old husband and father of two, ABC’s personalities downplayed it, spun it, or even sympathized with the alleged killer.

Jimmy Kimmel should be held accountable. He knowingly spread falsehoods for political convenience, mocked grieving Americans, and has refused to address his lies. This now falls on ABC.

By the way, Kimmel shouldn't be in the business of ridiculing men for crying over Kirk's death. After all, Kimmel admitted to crying when Trump won the election.