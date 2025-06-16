Is One Of The Best Action Shows Ever Made Returning Or Are Fans In For Disappointment?

What is the deal with "Lioness"?

Season two of the hit CIA/special operations series created by Taylor Sheridan wrapped up back in December 2024, and it ended with a bang.

The season two finale saw Joe and her team go into Iran (sound familiar in our current climate?) to conduct a strike on Chinese nuclear scientists.

Through two seasons, Sheridan has put on a masterclass when it comes to action and suspense.

Will "Lioness" return for season three?

Despite the fact season two ended with plenty of runway left for more stories, there's been next to zero information about the show's return.

Crickets.

In fact, the only thing that is known is that star Zoe Saldaña signed on for at least three seasons, but her comments on the topic came back in November 2024.

She told Vanity Fair the following at the time:

"I wish it was the fact that I had room in my life [laughs]. I signed up for three seasons at least, and so you do have a sort of contractual obligation to fulfill, but Lioness isn’t that only. Lioness has been a journey that has given me the opportunity to collaborate with a different type of filmmaker. Taylor Sheridan is sort of like this cowboy that lives on his own off the grid, and that makes a lot of us curious. Either you get the cadence of his writing and the themes that he wants to always talk about, or you don’t."

Those comments came more than seven months ago. That might as well be a different lifetime in the entertainment business.

So, why is it all quiet when it comes to the future of "Lioness"?

That answer is likely pretty simple and not some super complex situation. It probably boils down to Taylor Sheridan being absurdly busy.

He's currently creating several "Yellowstone" spinoffs. Specifically, he has at least three coming:

On top of that, Sheridan is also making a new action movie and a "Tulsa King" spinoff titled "NOLA King" with Samuel L. Jackson.

That's a hell of a lot of work for one man to do. It's very possible that "Lioness" is on the backburner for the moment as Sheridan works out other projections.

The "Yellowstone" universe is going to always be the top priority. We're talking about a series that generated nearly $3 billion in revenue.

Yet, there's almost no way "Lioness" is done after just two seasons. Why? It also has an incredible following with significant viewership, and the viewership saw a boost in season two.

Networks generally don't cancel shows that put up monster ratings. They drag them out for as long as possible, and that's exactly what I expect to happen with "Lioness."

Now, if we get to 2026 and there are still no updates, then it might be time to start getting nervous. For now, there's no reason to panic. I have complete faith and confidence that season three will happen. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.