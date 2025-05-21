'Yellowstone' Star Drops Big News About Upcoming Spinoff: DETAILS

There's more stories about the Duttons on the way.

"Yellowstone" star Cole Hauser opened up about what's coming next for the Duttons.

The original saga created by Taylor Sheridan ended in December 2024 after five incredibly popular seasons. The story of the Duttons turned into an ATM for everyone involved, and generated nearly $3 billion in revenue.

Seeing how Hollywood loves money, it's no surprise that multiple spinoffs are on the way. They include:

"1944" - The third prequel.

"Dutton Ranch" - A spinoff focused on Beth and Rip.

"The Madison" - Unclear right now how it's connected to "Yellowstone."

"Marshals" - A spinoff focused on Kayce (Luke Grimes).

Cole Hauser discusses upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff.

While Paramount Global officially announced that "Dutton Ranch" will arrive at some point this year, it turns out that might not actually be what the spinoff for Beth and Rip will be called.

"Well, first of all, it's not ‘Dutton Ranch.’ That's not the name of it," Hauser, who plays Rip, told Fox News Digital when asked about the upcoming spinoff.

As for what fans can expect, it sounds like where Beth and Rip go next will be similar to what fans have come to love.

"We can expect the same that we've been doing for the last seven years. Kelly (Reilly) and I going and working our a-- off trying to create something special," Hauser further explained.

Changing the name to something else other than "Dutton Ranch" is probably a smart move. That's a very vanilla name. It sounds like a sitcom from the 1980s - not a gritty and violent drama created by Sheridan.

At the same time, it's also great to hear Cole Hauser say that fans can expect exactly what we've grown attached to since 2018.

Rip and Beth are major figures in the "Yellowstone" world, and their time on the original saga ended with the brutal murder of Jamie.

Give fans action, violence, drama, suspense and some complex stories and the rest will take care of itself. I have no doubt Sheridan will do just that whenever the spinoff - whether it's titled "Dutton Ranch" or not - arrives on Paramount+.

What are you hoping to see in the spinoffs? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to check back for the latest updates as we have them at OutKick.