'Yellowstone' Fans Get Major News About Several Upcoming Shows: DETAILS

"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan is going to be insanely busy over the upcoming months.

Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe is a money-making machine for Paramount. The neo-Western world and the shows in it have generated nearly $3 billion in revenue since the premiere of the original saga with Kevin Costner.

When an entertainment series is making money, you can guarantee the studio will continue to work on it as much as possible.

That's exactly what's happening with Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe.

"Yellowstone" fans get timelines for three new shows.

The "Yellowstone" universe is expanding with three more spinoffs. More information is slowly coming out about "Dutton Ranch," "The Marshals" and "1944." That now includes release windows for all three series.

Chris McCarthy, the Co-CEO of Paramount Global, said the following on a recent earnings call, according to Whiskey Riff.

Turning to ‘Yellowstone,’ the series remains the number one star driver and the number one engagement driver for us internationally. And the momentum will continue as we expand the franchise with three new series, starting with the ‘Dutton Ranch,’ which will premiere globally in Q4. That’s followed by the franchise’s first procedural, ‘The Marshals,’ premiering on CBS and next day on Paramount plus globally starting in Q1 of twenty twenty six. And later next year, the anthology series will continue with the next chapter, ‘1944.’"

That means the release schedule will look something like this:

"Dutton Ranch" (Rip and Beth) arrives in late 2025.

"The Marshals" (Kayce Dutton) arriving in early 2026. This was already known.

"1944" (continuation of the prequel saga) arriving later in 2026.

I would love to know what Taylor Sheridan's work schedule looks like. Judging from the release timeline, these shows are likely going to premiere as soon as the previously released one wraps up.

That means Sheridan is going to be cranking out series for nearly a year straight. That doesn't even include his other hits like "Lioness" and "Landman."

Does the man ever take a moment to rest? It doesn't appear he does. That's good news for fans of his work, and we'll have a lot more stories about the Duttons coming.

There's also the upcoming spinoff "The Madison" also in the works. However, there's no release window right now for the series with Michelle Pfeiffer.

I can't wait to see what Sheridan hits fans with over the coming 12+ months. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.