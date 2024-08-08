New 'Yellowstone' Series Lands Star, But There Might Be A Huge Problem

An upcoming "Yellowstone" spinoff series officially has its lead star, but it might not be who people were expecting.

MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios officially announced that Michelle Pfeiffer will star in the upcoming "Yellowstone" universe series "Madison" from creator Taylor Sheridan.

The spinoff was previously titled "2024," and chatter first surfaced about Pfeiffer's potential involvement back in February.

The plot is described as, "The series is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana."

Michelle Pfeiffer to star in new "Yellowstone" series.

While Pfeiffer is a great talent with plenty of name recognition, especially among older viewers. However, fans had been expecting Matthew McConaughey to lead the way on the series when it was first announced.

Pfeiffer? Not a bad choice, but obviously a massive letdown when we've been waiting on McConaughey to be announced for a long time.

It appeared in April 2023 that it was a done deal. Now, it's August 2024, and there's no announcement at all about McConaughey.

That's very concerning. It indicates to me that McConaughey is no longer in the mix. If he was, wouldn't the studios have led with his announcement over Pfeiffer seeing as how he's a much bigger star?

Also, I can't say I love the plot. It's "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection"? The "Yellowstone" universe is supposed to be westerns with a lot of grit and darkness to them. It's not the Lifetime channel.

Could Sheridan pull it off? Without a doubt, but as of right now, we have two huge red flags:

No McConaughey and a plot that sounds a bit off brand.

Proceed with caution. Proceed with a lot of caution.

There's no release date yet for "Madison," but I'll keep you all updated as I know more. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.