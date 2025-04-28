'Yellowstone' Made Insane Amount Of Money, Proves Taylor Sheridan's Untouchable Power: DETAILS

The "Yellowstone" universe has generated an absurd amount of money over the past several years.

The legendary neo-Western first premiered in 2018 on the Paramount Network, and the story of the Duttons created by Taylor Sheridan immediately gripped the entertainment world.

It was a gritty drama about a family fighting to protect their land, lifestyle, secrets and their very survival. The original saga ended in December 2024, and there have been several spin-offs.

There was "1883" with Tim McGraw and "1923" recently ended after two seasons. A spin-off focused on Beth and Rip is in the works, "1944" is happening and another spin-off focused on Kayce is also being discussed.

The world Sheridan created is untouchable, and we're now getting an idea of just how lucrative it's been for everyone involved.

Bloomberg released a fascinating profile Sunday of the "Yellowstone" universe, and the revenue it's generated over the years.

The outlet reported that the world created by Taylor Sheridan has generated $2.9 billion in sales and a staggering $700 million in profits. That includes more than $450 million in downloads and DVD sales, according to the same report.

However, it wasn't an immediate success. Bloomberg reported the second season of the show lost $50 million when it first aired, despite being a ratings hit.

Despite some early losses, it's clear that "Yellowstone," "1883" and "1923" together all turned into big financial home runs for Sheridan and the executives involved.

Hollywood doesn't like losing money. Earning roughly $3 billion and $700 million in profit is all you need to know about why more series are on the way.

It's also proof of just how untouchable Sheridan is in the entertainment world. How many other creators could cook up a world that generates billions and billions of dollars?

Not many.

The numbers "Yellowstone" has pulled in is also a blunt reminder that entertaining content is what people want to see. Give viewers an original story, get a good cast, don't put in unnecessary junk, keep it entertaining, and the rest will work itself out.

It's incredible that more people aren't following Sheridan's lead. I guess that's why he's stacking cash when others aren't.

Now, fans sit and wait to see where Sheridan takes the story of the Duttons from here. Have a fun theory about what's coming next? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.