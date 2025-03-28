'Yellowstone' Fans Will Be Shocked By Update On New Series: DETAILS

It sounds like there's another "Yellowstone" spinoff in the works.

The hit neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan wrapped up in December 2024, and opinions are all over the place on the conclusion.

Personally, I liked it, and the fact almost all the main characters survived gives Sheridan and others involved the opportunity to tell further stories of the Duttons.

You can read my full breakdown and review here.

New "Yellowstone" spinoff in the works.

Well, fans better buckle up for spinoffs because it sounds like there might be more than the one happening focused on Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly).

Matthew Belloni of Puck News reported this week that "CBS is developing a [Yellowstone] spinoff series starring Luke Grimes."

Grimes played Kayce Dutton on the original series, and was a fan favorite. Belloni also noted it's unclear if the series would be sent to Peacock - where the original series is hosted - or to Paramount+. Two "Yellowstone" prequel series - "1883" and "1923" - are both hosted on Paramount+.

First off, as a "Yellowstone" fan, I'd love to see more of where Kayce Dutton's story goes. Kayce ended the original saga on a small piece of the ranch with Monica and Tate, and, seemingly, for the first time in his existence, he was at peace and happy.

It'd be fascinating to see where things could go next for the youngest Dutton son.

If a show is being made about Kayce Dutton, then you can guarantee Monica will also be a major figure. That's good news for actress Kelsey Asbille. She skyrocketed to fame in the role in the original series.

It'd be great to see her reconnect with Grimes for another run in the "Yellowstone" universe.

Do you want to see more of the "Yellowstone" story play out? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.