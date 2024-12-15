'Yellowstone' Shocks Fans With Ending Nobody Saw Coming

"Yellowstone" is officially over, and it went out with a bang.

*WARNING: THERE ARE SPOILERS BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.*

The hit neo-Western series created by Taylor Sheridan premiered in 2018, and immediately captured the attention of America.

It never looked back after becoming arguably the most popular show on TV. Fans have debated for years how it will end, who will die and who will end up with the Yellowstone.

Now, we have the answers.

"Yellowstone" ending stuns fans.

Now, right off the bat, it's important to note it was reported a few days ago that there will be a spinoff happening focusing on Rip and Beth. That eliminated their deaths from the finale, but that didn't make the conclusion any less shocking or stunning.

Let's cut right to the chase.

Everyone wanted to know if Jamie or Beth would win the war that had been building since 2018. Well, we got the answer, and we got it in pretty blunt fashion.

Beth showed up to Jamie's after John Dutton's funeral and the two got into a brutally bloody and violent fight. It looked like Jamie was going to strangle her to death before Rip showed up to save her.

She stabbed Jamie and Rip took care of the body and his vehicle to make it look like he disappeared. You know who has been talking about that exact ending for months?

OutKick.

The guy who spoiled it on Reddit turned out to be 100% correct. Major shoutout to him. The dude spoiled the most popular show on TV over a neighborhood beef. Incredible.

What did Rip and Beth do after closing the loop on their time in Montana? They left for a ranch of their own, and there's no doubt the closing scene with them finally having peace and happiness was awesome.

It also perfectly sets up the upcoming spinoff mentioned above. While I never liked Beth as a character, it was cool to see Rip get the peace that had evaded him for so long in life.

As for Kayce, Monica and Tate, they also found peace. Kayce agreed to sell the ranch to Rainwater for $1.25 an acre - the price when his ancestors bought it generations ago.

It also fulfilled the prophecy that the ranch would stay with the Duttons for seven generations before returning.

Did anyone else get chills hearing Elsa's voice narrate the ending as the ranch was dismantled and turned over to Rainwater?

Hand up!

I certainly did. It almost felt therapeutic after five seasons of so much darkness and violence. Kayce is arguably the darkest of them all in terms of his past, and he found just as much peace as everyone who went out with a smile on their face.

Fans expected a huge bloodbath to close out "Yellowstone." We expected to see people get killed and for few characters to make it to the end alive.

Instead, we got something none of us really expected.

Everyone but Jamie and John Dutton got a happy ending. I thought only Kayce, Monica and Tate would survive. Instead, only Jamie was killed in the finale.

Some other notes from the finale:

Teeter going to work for Travis (Taylor Sheridan) is awesome. I expect to see her a lot in the spinoff.

John Dutton's funeral scene was brutal. Seeing Kayce say he finally forgave him cut deep to the soul.

I loved seeing Kayce throw his badge and see a wolf building a home.

Lainey Wilson sighting! That's awesome. Will she be in the spinoff? I hope so!

Mo got a nice moment in the finale when dealing with the kids ruining the Dutton graveyard. That was great to see.

We all expected nonstop violence in the finale. Instead, we got a lot of peace, happiness and optimism. It's not what we thought was coming, but it was great. I guess Taylor Sheridan had one curveball left in him. Now, we sit and wait for whatever is coming in the "Yellowstone" universe. Let me know your thoughts on the finale at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.