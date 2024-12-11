'Yellowstone' Hit With Shocking Update Ahead Of Final Episode

"Yellowstone" fans finally have an update they've long wondered and speculated about.

The final episode of the neo-Western series from Taylor Sheridan airs this upcoming Sunday night on the Paramount Network.

You can read the leaked alleged ending here.

While the episode airing this weekend well serve as the show's conclusion, it won't be the end of the Duttons.

"Yellowstone" spinoff is happening.

Deadline reported Wednesday morning that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have reached contract agreements to star in a spinoff series focused on Beth and Rip.

Sheridan "is working on the creative for the new show," according to the same report. Other "Yellowstone" stars are expected to also be featured.

There's no set release date or window for when the show might arrive, but I think it's safe to say fans are likely going to have to wait until at least 2026.

Well, I guess this also puts to rest any speculation about whether Rip and Beth will survive the conclusion of the original series.

Did you read the leaked ending linked above? You should if you haven't because this news matches up with what's been speculated about.

I also have to be honest that I'm not overly excited about this news. I wish I were, but I'm just not. Rip and Beth have both become unbearable characters.

The only characters worth cheering for are Kayce, Monica and Tate. The rest of the main core could all die, and I'd be satisfied.

Instead of that happening, Sheridan will give fans a lot more Beth and Rip. I'm skeptical it ends well. I'm very skeptical.

We'll see how Sunday night goes, but I would recommend approaching this spinoff series with extreme caution. Think I'm wrong? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.