'Yellowstone' Ending Allegedly Leaks Online, Rumored Details Will Enrage Fans

A viral Reddit post claims to know how "Yellowstone" might end, and it's a wild ride.

*WARNING: THIS COULD CONTAIN SPOILERS. I DO NOT KNOW IF THIS WILL BE THE REAL ENDING, BUT BE CAREFUL. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.*

The hit series is currently shooting its final episodes in Montana, where the show has shot for years. One of the criticisms the show has faced - or more specifically fans of the show face - is that its ruined otherwise peaceful places in Montana due to tourists flocking there and production jamming things up.

How true is that really? I have no idea. People have different thresholds for what annoys them, but we've found one person who is *DONE* with "Yellowstone" being in Montana and shared alleged details of the ending in a lengthy Reddit rant.

Alleged "Yellowstone" ending goes viral on Reddit.

A viral Reddit thread titled "A final ‘eff’ you to Yellowstone and its filming" posted by MysteriousGoalz on the Missoula subreddit is a rant for the ages.

To summarize the rant part, the user claims production in his neighborhood happened at night and bright lights and flashing police lights happened throughout the night in the residential area.

The post reads in part:

"On Tuesday, they snap at my spouse for parking near one of their "crew" vehicles and start yapping about how they’ve paid good money for this street (?) and done deals with neighbors and city blah blah blah. They threaten to call the police if my spouse won't move the car. My spouse is not confrontational and moves the car.

Then last night they have massive stadium lights illuminating the entire street on enormous cranes – and not one or two sets of lights, they have like 5-6 cranes positioned all around the neighborhood from various corners BLASTING stadium light everywhere. Mind you they put the lights up at like 10 pm for a night shoot. There are some police cars and an ambulance they move in front of the house and start rolling all the flashing lights on those vehicles. This goes on for at least 2 hours. We have a 10 month old who starts screaming because the lights are in his nursery. Move him but the lights are still blaring into the house and he's still worked up. THIS GOES ON TIL PAST MIDNIGHT. WTF. Have some courtesy, you are in a neighborhood!

I am so irate at about 11-11:30 that I am about to go yell at whatever officious little twit is running this clown show, when two of our friends who were staying with us from out of town come in and are like, "The Yellowstone people harassed us and told us to leave because we were going to see whatever they were filming and it was supposed to be some big secret."

Now, we're really cooking with gas. Things are about to get real spicy. Remember the part above about potential spoilers? I'd like to remind you of that.

Everyone good? Let's roll.

The post continues with the following about the alleged big secret scene (hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com):

"I talk to a colleague this morning who, for some inexplicable reason, was an extra in this "secret scene" last night as well as a neighbor who looks down over the house, and both of them spill the beans on what happened after hearing about our baby, my spouse, and our friends. Beth, Costner’s delusional, insane daughter, is carried out on a stretcher and loaded into the ambulance. They think she was shot. There had been some big fight scene they’d filmed in the house the past few days between her, her brother (the lawyer son -- literally the only sympathetic character and the only one even remotely capable of acting), and her mass-murdering, sociopath of a husband, who, by the way, I have met and is also a massive asshole in real life, so probably not a real stretch to play Rip. Jamie, the lawyer, is probably dead inside and who knows about Rip. I’d like him dead too.

If that was the big, "secret" finale/fight, Yellowstone, your crew’s sh*tty conduct towards the neighbors the past few days/over the summer, and even 2 years ago when you filmed at the house, as well as your condescending attitude towards Montanans in Missoula, the Flathead, and the Bitterroot earned you no friends and spoiled it. No one would have bothered sharing this "secret scene" had you treated everyone with some modicum of respect. You didn't. This is the outcome. Goodbye, do not return."

So, to summarize that post, Jamie likely dies after being shot, Beth is being rushed out in an ambulance and Rip's fate is unknown and it all unfolds over a secret fight scene that took days to film.

I've reached out to Paramount Network and the original poster for further details and clarification. I haven't heard back from either as of publication.

On the surface, it makes sense. The final episodes are going to revolve around Jamie and Beth, and both can't survive. One or both has to die, but we know it can't be Beth who dies because Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes are reportedly going to be involved in the sequel.

So, Jamie is going to get blown away and then Rip and Beth - two miserable characters - will live on. Honestly, if this is how it all goes down, I'm going to be pretty disappointed and angry and I know many fans will be too. Just let Beth die and be done with it.

If this is the real ending - which we do not know - then I can't imagine the panic that must be unfolding within Taylor Sheridan's universe.

They don't have the ability to nuke Reddit posts. They've had to ask the poster to take it down, and judging from the tone of his post, he has zero interest in helping "Yellowstone."

Part of me hopes this is all some elaborate ploy and not real, but unfortunately, it seems too specific to have been made up from scratch. The man literally names the street intersection in the full post where it was filmed.

For what it's worth, a second person with knowledge confirmed the original post is correct with the following:

"This totally checks out. I have never hated the show and enjoy it from a snark perspective and live in the area. Was walking by last night and watched for a bit til they started putting up screens to block everyone’s view. Can confirm multiple people with loose lips on the set told me it was Beth on the gurney. I also asked about Jamie (only one I like) and someone said: "they did him dirty." So, yeah, dead."

Say a prayer for anyone doing PR and comms today at the Paramount Network. They're in for a very long day. Make sure to check back for any updates as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.