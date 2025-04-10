'Yellowstone' Universe Gets Huge Update After Bloody Prequel Finale

The "Yellowstone" universe continues to grow.

The hit prequel series "1923" with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren ended its second season this past Sunday.

All signs pointed to "A Dream and a Memory" also serving as the series finale - not just the ending of a season.

Well, that's officially the case, but there are still more stories about the Duttons on the way.

"1944" is the next "Yellowstone" story to be told.

As expected, "1923" is over and Taylor Sheridan will now pivot his focus to the new prequel series "1944," according to Variety.

Variety reports it's unclear what the plot details will be in Sheridan's latest series, and it's also unknown if Brandon Sklenar will return as Spencer Dutton. The "1923" finale set things up perfectly for Spencer to remain the focus of the series now that he has a son and the closing moments revealed he also eventually had a second kid.

While plot details aren't known, Sheridan has a history of tying different Dutton characters to wars. Seeing as how "1944" will take place during WWII, it's easy to imagine Spencer's sons or other members of the next generation being WWII veterans.

That's complete speculation on my part, but it would be on-brand for Sheridan.

The fact "1944" is moving forward as planned is also the latest example of Sheridan's incredible power and the draw of the "Yellowstone" universe.

It will be the third prequel, there's a spin-off happening with Rip and Beth, Sheridan has "The Madison" in the works and there's been chatter about a spin-off focused on Kayce Dutton.

That's a hell of a lot of shows based on one family and one universe.

As a huge fan of Sheridan's work and the "Yellowstone" universe, I can't wait to see what he cooks up with "1944." I have no doubt it will be wild. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.