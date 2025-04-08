Woke Losers Rage About Taylor Sheridan's '1923' Pro-Life Message: REACTIONS

Woke losers have found their latest target:

Taylor Sheridan's "1923" finale.

The hit "Yellowstone" prequel series wrapped up this past Sunday on Paramount+ with a brutally emotional episode.

Alexandra - pregnant with Spencer's son - essentially sacrifices her own life in order to give the six-month-old baby she's carrying a shot at life.

The baby lives, but unfortunately, Alexandra's story arc ended with her dying after so much pain and suffering. It's made clear in the episode the stakes she's facing, and Spencer's wife made the decision to put the baby's life above her own.

Woke losers aren't happy with the pro-life storyline in "1923."

Taylor Sheridan featuring a pro-life storyline shouldn't surprise anyone. There were two prominent pro-life storylines in "Yellowstone." One where an abortion happened, and it ruined Beth's life, and another where life was chosen, and it resulted in happiness.

Yet, as noticed by the good people at Whiskey Riff, some people are not happy with Sheridan's writing. Losers took to Reddit to rage about Sheridan putting the message in the "1923" finale.

Check out some of the comments below:

That part upset me so much. I had a stillbirth at 7 months after slowly going septic and I have to agree with the other comment that says it feels like weird pro life propaganda. He unnecessarily shows so much suffering only to misrepresent a 24 week birth.

That is 100% what it was.

"What kind of mother would choose her life over her child’s." is 100% "pro life propaganda." The survival of the baby, though unlikely, could happen. I didn’t understand why the Dr was talking about aborting to take Alex to surgery when the baby was already crowning, it’s more propaganda to push the narrative of "partial birth abortion" which the "pro life" crowd is always using as a way to rile up their base against "baby killing libs." Alex did not die to save the life of her child- certainly some women would choose to die for their child to live, which is totally ok, that’s what the right to choose is about, after all. Alex died senselessly, one breastfeeding and a night on her chest did not save the baby’s life, she could have even done the feeding and gone into surgery right after. I understand if she didn’t want to live as some kind of Boxing Helena invalid, but the propaganda issue is that it wasn’t framed that way. It was portrayed as if she made some noble female sacrifice to fulfill the purpose of being a woman. If you chose death to fulfill your purpose, a man will love you so much he will use it as excuse to treat future women in his life like sh*t.

It felt like propaganda to me because of the manner in which it was presented and the words used. Besides which, she did not actually die to save the baby.

The current political climate of America makes it calculated propaganda.

The whole section at the end with Alex comes across as pro life propaganda. Which isn't surprising, after watching most of Sheridan's shows. They are very good, but they are very obviously written from the perspective of a hardcore American Republican.

I totally agree about it being some sick pro-life propaganda.

There were even some on X who felt the same.

You have to truly be unhinged to be seething online about Taylor Sheridan's story arc for Alexandra. It's not propaganda.

It's in-line with his previous work. It's honestly crazy the reach some people are taking. I certainly hope they stretched beforehand.

The entire point of the "Yellowstone" universe is that it's brutal and unforgiving. There aren't many happy endings, especially in the prequel series.

Alexandra choosing the baby's life over her own was also necessary. If John Dutton is never born……then "Yellowstone" could never happen!

It's a TV show. Go outside and get some fresh air. It's not a big deal, and it's definitely not worth freaking out about. It's crazy that it even needs to be said, but here we are. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.