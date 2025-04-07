Hit 'Yellowstone' Prequel Shocks Viewers With Brutally Savage Ending, Emotional Reactions Pour In

Season two of "1923" is over, and it was an epic bloodbath.

As OutKick readers know, I've had several issues with the second season of Taylor Sheridan's hit "Yellowstone" prequel.

Season one was epic. Season two - while having many great moments - felt…..different. There were a handful of pretty wildly unrealistic moments, it was a slow burn and the sex scenes with Donald Whitfield were definitely a bit much.

"1923" fans react to season two finale.

The season two finale aired Sunday night on Paramount+, and viewers watched Spencer Dutton finally make his return to Montana amid a major land war.

The two-hour finale was one of the most violent episodes that Sheridan has ever crafted in the "Yellowstone" universe. In fact, it might be the most violent story about the Duttons viewers have ever seen.

There were multiple huge gun battles that unfolded throughout the episode. Viewers also watched Spencer lay down some absolute hate upon finally making it back to the ranch. It was a massacre.

We also saw the death of multiple major characters, and none were more critical than Spencer's wife Alexandra. Donald Whitfield also got blown away by Spencer and Jacob, and after two seasons of sadism, that was very enjoyable to watch.

Following the finale airing, fans took to social media with reactions that were all over the place. Check out some below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Clearly, "1923" fans are crushed by Alexandra's death following the birth of her son, John. Her entire season two journey was pure pain and brutality, and it ended with her being buried in the ground.

Leave it to Sheridan to give fans a sense of hope to only rip it away in the closing moments. Also, it's clear her son with Spencer is John Dutton's father.

I would also say the season two ending makes it pretty clear there won't be a third season of "1923." However, it does leave an opening for Spencer's journey to continue in the next prequel series set in the 1940s.

Season two certainly had plenty of wild and controversial moments, but overall, Spencer's return to Montana ended exactly as fans expected it would:

With a massive dose of violence and revenge.

Now, we wait to see what Taylor Sheridan cooks up next with the saga of the Duttons. Let me know your thoughts on the finale at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.