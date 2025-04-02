Graphic Sex Scene On Hit TV Show Enrages Viewers, Sparks Massive Backlash

"1923" fans aren't impressed with the graphic sexual content in season two.

Episode six of season two of the hit "Yellowstone" prequel aired this past Sunday, and there's just one episode left to wrap up season two. The fate of the "Yellowstone" prequel remains unclear once season two wraps.

What's not unclear is that many viewers do not enjoy the graphic sex scenes involving main villain Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton).

The season premiere back in February featured a pair of brutally graphic scenes, including a rape scene. There was immediate backlash to those moments in the premiere.

Well, buckle up because fans are, once again, not happy. Episode six featured Whitfield with a pair of prostitutes in a scene so uncomfortable that I imagine many viewers fast forwarded it.

Obviously, I can't include the scene here, but you can quickly find it on Paramount+ if you're interested. What I can include are the reactions.

People flooded to Reddit to share their thoughts. Check out some below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

I get it we gotta know who the bad guy is and we are reinforcing that but minutes upon minutes are used for sp*nkings and all other nonsense. And Alex has honestly been through too much she doesnt need to be in the middle of no where at the end of episode 6 shes been assaulted and robbed to no end its just redundant at this point.

What's on display here is just abuse.

it's stupid.. it doesn't do anything to move the plot forward and I'm tired of gratuitous sex scenes 'just because" no prude here but give me something believable

Yeah we fast forwarded as soon as this started and then repulsively tried to skip every moment of it

I have to fast forward through those scenes. Looks like there might have been some important dialog that I missed because of it.

I feel like there were 100 other ways TS could have shown he was evil, menacing, and sadistic. Or he could have shown it once. It's a tired and unnecessary trope at this point

Preach. There are some episodes we get no scenes with Helen Mirren and her shotgun at all, but we get 20 mins of these dumb BDSM scenes. Someone at Paramount needs to give Taylor's scripts a good red pen.

I sorry/not sorry, I fast forward through those scenes. Yada Yada. We get the point. Snidely Whiplash is bad man.

BDSM and killing characters...

Agreed. The entire show and its plot have dive bombed into obscure garbage. I'll watch it until the end but certainly not with the anticipation I thought I would when Season 2 started.

It’s an absolute disgrace these sick disgusting acts are being shown on tv. It’s absolutely unnecessary. I won’t be watching anymore Sheridan shows if he decides to do this again in future shows. I have lost respect for dalton for participating in these scenes. So repulsive.

I WAS WATCHING THIS EPISODE W MY PARENTS 😭😭 i kept thinking it would stop and it just kept going like omg longest weirdest sex scene ever for zero reason 😅

This week’s installment is vile. IMO the Duttons aren’t the only one Banner wants to take out. It’s obvious even he has a conscience. I wonder if it’ll be him or the victims who take out Whitfield. You know it’s coming just like we knew it was for Father Renaud. Hopefully it’ll be the women who get some restitution. It would be lovely to see Elizabeth deliver the kill shot to Banner.

It truly serves no purpose other than to give Timothy Dalton something to do besides twirl his mustache all season, poor writing on Sheridan's part

Yes,we fast forward through these scenes too.

The whole storyline is gross and unnecessary. Adds absolutely nothing to the show!!

Showing it once the first time around was bad enough, but I could at least forgive it as a device to show us just how evil this guy is. But showing it EVERY episode? Literally almost every episode. What exactly is the purpose? We KNOW he’s deranged. It’s so extremely gratuitous it’s some of the worst writing I’ve ever seen in a show. I find it insulting to Timothy Dalton as an actor. But who knows…maybe he’s having fun lol.

Yes, absolutely unnecessary. I was hoping that the tortured ladies would turn on him and kill him.

I do the exact same thing. I hurry up and fast forward so I don’t have those sadistic images in my head. It’s disgusting and truly porn. It’s all for TNA.

I too find it gratuitous and unnecessary. It is just poor storytelling from my perspective.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of Taylor Sheridan's work. I think he's the most talented man in entertainment, and it's not particularly close.

I also understand why the Whitfield sex scenes exist. It's meant to show how evil he is, and it certainly gets the job done.

Yet, I also understand why people don't want to watch it. At some point, enough is enough. We get it. The dude is a monster.

How many prostitution scenes do we really have to watch in order to get the message? It was already clear in season one, and it was *ABSOLUTELY* clear in the season two premiere.

Plus, there was the scene where he ordered a dead hooker dragged out and dumped earlier in season two.

Having said all that, episode six was one of the best of season two, and it set everything up for a great finale. Let's just hope it's light on graphic sex scenes. I think I speak for a lot of fans when I say we've all had enough. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.