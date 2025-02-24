Graphic Sex Scene On Hit TV Show Sparks Massive Backlash, Angers Fans

Some "1923" fans aren't happy with the season two premiere.

As I covered Sunday, season two of the hit "Yellowstone" prequel premiered on Paramount+ over the weekend, and it's a solid episode.

It's every bit as dark and ominous as the original saga and season one. However, season two of the Taylor Sheridan saga also featured two very graphic sexual moments in the opening 20 minutes.

"1923" faces backlash over sex scene.

While I won't get into specifics as to not spoil anything and it's also very inappropriate, there is a sex scene involving Donald Whitfield and two women that is nothing short of shocking and disturbing. One is more or less being held hostage.

The character is a sadist, which doesn't make any of his actions surprising. However, it also came out of nowhere and is jarring to see on TV. That's about as much as I'll say.

You can watch it on Paramount+ if you're curious. Just don't do it with kids anywhere near the TV.

What I will say is that people are exploding on Reddit over the scene, and they're not pleased. Check out some of the reactions below:

That whole scenario going on with the Tim Dalton character and those girls is disgusting and gratuitous. I fast-forwarded over it, but I swear if there’s much more of that going on, I’ll just skip the series altogether even though I really really want Spencer to come home and help out Cara.

This exactly! I’m literally yelling at the TV "Class it up, Sheridan!" 🤮

I turned it off when the next awful sex scene involving the ship, Spencer, other passengers happened. Like what the actual hell.

Yeah I don't remember this being so much of a thing in the first season but I was trying to wrap my head around why he's being so blatant about sex here. I didn't even recall the part about those sex slaves being in the first season but it's been so long I may have missed something.

It is gross ! I understand they are trying to show what a scum this guy is but I feel like TS could have added one scene showing that content and moved on not the abuse over and over because really how is that gonna play into the plot ? Just disturbing

You’re just daring TS to put more of that scenario in the show. And TS doesn’t back down from dares.

Dude I was just coming to make a post about this. Usually don't mind sex scenes but this show has some pretty disturbing content . Season 1 that native girl got her back scrubbed with the wool which was pretty hard-core and the girl who's being kept as a slave is a little much too , I know they are trying to show what a scum that guy is but i don't feel it's necessary, also the r@pe scene felt unnecessary as well , I just don't like how graphic it all is and no I'm not a prude it's just really disturbing and stomach churning and off plot I feel . I'm not sure if you watched yellowstone but you can sure tell Taylor sheridan felt like a real cocky badass with the strip poker scenes and naked women. Dude does need to get laid he's super over sexual it's creepy. I felt very creeped by alot of the scenes in 1923 and if it keeps happening I may not continue to watch .

I watched this show with my mom this morning lmao and we couldn’t agree more. It’s more distasteful than tasteful now. A large part of his audience base are Christians to so I wouldn’t be surprised if there starts to be backlash due this pattern of behavior in his media.

Gotta agree. Very gratuitous. Like we get it, Whitfield is a psycho.

There are plenty of other comments that I can't include but feel free to read them on Reddit. Some fans are clearly not happy with the scene, and to some degree, I get it.

The sex scene at the start of season two was significantly more graphic and disturbing than anything that aired on "Yellowstone."

Like I said above, it was jarring and also pretty disturbing. Yet, it's not out of character for Donald Whitfield. It was very on-brand for the character, and explored a bit in season one.

What did you think of the scene? Did you think it went too far? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.