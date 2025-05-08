New 'Yellowstone' Series Officially Announced, Focuses On Major Character: DETAILS

"Yellowstone" fans officially have more stories about the Duttons on the way.

The original saga created by Taylor Sheridan wrapped up in December 2024, and chatter immediately started that there were multiple spin-offs in the works.

Specifically, one focused on Beth and Rip and a second one focused on Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes).

It's now a done deal.

"Yellowstone" fans are officially getting a new series focused on Kayce Dutton. (Photo: Paramount Network)

CBS announces new "Yellowstone" series.

CBS officially announced that Kayce Dutton's story will continue in "Marshals" (working title), and it appears currently slated for a 2026 premiere on Sunday nights on the network.

The plot of the show is described as, "With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence."

Sold.

Kayce Dutton was one of the best parts of the original "Yellowstone" series. He was a very complex and flawed character torn between his past, blood and a future of breaking away.

In the end, he gave up most of the ranch to Rainwater while carving out a little spot for his family. Now, "Marshals" will shine a light on what Kayce does after the ranch.

There will be plenty of action and shootouts, judging from the plot description. It sounds like it might be a bit like "Justified."

What do you think about Taylor Sheridan cranking out another "Yellowstone" spin-off? Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

