Taylor Sheridan's New Action Movie Features '1923' Star, Plot Details Sound Awesome

Taylor Sheridan is teaming up with a "1923" star for a new action-thriller.

Sheridan is responsible for creating the "Yellowstone" universe, and is arguably the most powerful man in entertainment.

Everything he touches turns to gold and puts up monster ratings. The popular "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923" is one of his biggest successes.

Now, he's tapping one of its stars to join him for a new movie.

Taylor Sheridan making new action-thriller film.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Sheridan is making a new action-thriller movie - titled "F.A.S.T." - and it will feature a very familiar face for "Yellowstone" fans.

Brendon Sklenar, who played Spencer Dutton, is joining the cast, according to the same report.

THR describes the plot as follows:

"F.A.S.T. concerns a former special forces commando, down on his luck after he returns Stateside, who is tapped by the DEA to lead a black op strike team against CIA-protected drug dealers in his town."

Sounds like it's going to be perfect for fans of Sheridan's work. Especially for people who enjoyed the "Sicario" films and "Lioness."

It's set to hit theaters April 23, 2027.

One interesting thing to note from the THR report is that Sheridan has been sitting on the script for around a decade. That means he's had a lot of time to perfect it.

As a huge fan of Sheridan and everything he does, I can't even begin to tell you all how excited I am for "F.A.S.T."

It sounds like the talented visionary is going to have another monster hit on his hands when it hits theaters in 2027.

What do you think about Sheridan's latest project? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.