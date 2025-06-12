Samuel L. Jackson's Upcoming Mafia Series Sounds Awesome: DETAILS

The series is a spinoff of the hit series "Tulsa King."

Samuel L. Jackson is reportedly joining the Taylor Sheridan universe.

One of Sheridan's most successful shows is "Tulsa King" with Sylvester Stallone. Stallone plays a gangster who spent decades in prison and then opens up shop in Tulsa after his release.

It's a very fun and entertaining show, and it will now get a spinoff.

Samuel L. Jackson will star in new Taylor Sheridan series.

Jackson is set to star in an upcoming "Tulsa King" spinoff titled "NOLA King," according to a new report from Variety.

Variety reported specific details about the plot remain kept under wraps, but it's expected Jackson's character will be similar to Stallone's.

The star actor will make an appearance in season three of "Tulsa King" to introduce the character.

The fact Samuel L. Jackson, one of the most popular actors in the world, is teaming up with Taylor Sheridan goes to show the latter's pull.

The man is the best creative genius in Hollywood. He draws in major star power, and the addition of Jackson to his world is proof of that fact.

Furthermore, "The Time To Kill" actor playing a mob boss in New Orleans is going to be awesome. NOLA is the perfect setting for a crime thriller.

We've actually recently seen something similar with "Your Honor." There's something about New Orleans that just takes things to a new level, and is unique. We don't need another mob story in New York. It's played out and old.

Give the fans something new, and that's what will happen by moving things to New Orleans - a city with infamous ties to organized crime.

There's no release date for "NOLA King," but seeing how it's likely not near production, fans are looking at a 2026 release date at the earliest. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.