Hockey Goalie Mikayla Demaiter Hits The Ice, Gabriela Moura Still Can't Hide Her Boobs & The Pacers Move On

Column No. 1,000 of the 1,000 Screencaps' streak

By Joe's count, today marks the 1,000th consecutive Screencaps column. A streak that started the week I was asked to hop in on Sundays and help make America's Best Column a seven-day-a-week operation.

I'm not great at math, but that was a few years ago now. I appreciated the opportunity then and continue to do so to this day. I've been reading Joe's work and a version of Screencaps since before he joined OutKick.

To be able to contribute and answer the calls to the bullpen has been awesome. Here's part of what Joe had to say about the milestone in Saturday's column:

"1,000 is huge, but it's on SeanJo's shift and it was just meant to be. It's also June 1, the weather is supposed to warm up and I'm hoping to sit on the patio and listen to the birds chirp away tomorrow morning. I'm perfectly fine letting SeanJo to go down in history."

"For those counting, 1,000 days from June 1, 2025 is Saturday, February 26, 2028. As long as I'm still alive, kicking, and employed by Fox, it looks like that one is on me."

Here's to another 1,000 straight. I hope to be there on the Sunday following the 2,000th consecutive column to get the next 1,000 started with column 2,001.

The Pacers end the Knicks season

Speaking of streaks, the New York Knicks streak of not making it to the NBA Finals, which dates back to 1999, was extended on Saturday night. The Indiana Pacers dropped 125 points on them in Game 6 and ended their season.

Nobody's down worse after the loss than noted Knicks fan Kylie Jenner. She went into Game 6 2-0 in games that she attended and was in Indiana for what she hoped would be a win to take the series back to New York for a Game 7.

There was a lot riding on the game for her. A loss for her meant her boyfriend, an actual Knicks fan, Timothée Chalamet, wouldn’t be in the mood. That's right, no sex for Kylie.

A Sex and the City clip she reposted on TikTok after Game 5 insinuated as much.

It shows Carrie asking Sammantha, "When did we start caring about basketball?" to which she responds, "(Her boyfriend’s) obsessed. I don’t get laid unless the Knicks win."

It's a tough break for Kylie and the rest of the Knicks fans out there. Best of luck next year.

Ketchup Prank: "Chicago Hotdog Sauce"

- Spamuel Carbs ESQ writes:

My Dearest Sean Jo,

Thank you for publishing my email. You rock for many reasons, but your stance on ketchup is not one of them. I've liked BBQ sauce since I was a kid. Is it also too sweet to enjoy now since many BBQ sauces include sugary ketchup as a base ingredient? What about Cocktail sauce or Sweet and Sour sauce? They all use ketchup, because ketchup is king.

Pepsi has always been too sweet which is why it won the, one sip, Pepsi challenge, but couldn't out sell Coke. No one wanted a whole can of Pepsi just like no one would put a whole bottle of ketchup on their burgers, dogs, fries or anything else. Unlike Pepsi, Heinz has always been the king of the condiments.

While you shake your old man fist at the clouds to complain about the enjoyment of others, me and all the good ketchup loving Outkickers will be frolicking about on our freshly mowed lawns with ketchup kissed hotdogs in each hand.

You still rock, Sean Jo, but some things that we enjoyed as kids are still awesome; hot teachers, BBQs, sports, freshly cut lawns, and ketchup.

Don't be this guy, Sean Jo.

Respectfully,

Spamuel Carbs ESQ

SeanJo

Thanks for the email Spamuel, but I never said I was anti-ketchup. In fact, I said last week that "I'm not a ‘no ketchup on hot dog purist.’"

It's not that I don’t think ketchup tastes good. Again, last week, I admitted that it does. So tossing in BBQ sauce and everything else as if I'm against ketchup makes no sense here.

All I'm saying is that when you reach adulthood you approach certain things differently.

You start drinking coffee, you leave the gloves at home when attending baseball games, you choose Coke over Pepsi, and you reach for the mustard instead of the ketchup on your hot dog.

Ketchup still has plenty of uses, including as an ingredient in sauces. I'm not anti-ketchup, and I shouldn’t be lumped in with those freaks.

However, now that we're adults, it's mustard on the hot dog and I stand by that.

Fart Victim

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

Traveler, Vegan, and Lawyer? Seems like a perfect trifecta of influences for conjuring-up this kind of hare-brained theory. I wonder what the doctor said in response to that question?

Or maybe it was the hamster cage, kitty litter box, nasal piercing, or pink hair dye that was the culprit?

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

For anyone who missed it, there's a woman running around claiming she had years of health issues following a fart in her face by her then-boyfriend.

I'm with Paul here. There's almost certainly something else to blame for her constant sinus infections. That said, I love that she blames a fart to the face.

Hotel Guest

- Paul from St. Paul writes:

Seanie,

We've had encounters with naked folks walking the streets in our town while babbling unintelligibly, and its always a case of them being under the influence of synthetic weed laced with PCP (or Angel Dust) – which produces an extreme high that includes hallucinations and psychotic behavior. This episode would seem to fit that description perfectly.

As a ballplayer, I could field the bottles being tossed at me if the hotness factor were proper 😉

But I sort of get the idea that its usually the ones we don't want to see who give us the full nudity treatment.

Best,

PCA

StP, Mn.

SeanJo

Or… it could actually be her lord and savior Michael Jackson telling her to take her clothes off and start chucking bottles from the bar at hotel guests.

Busch Light Apple

- Brian A writes:

Not sure where you stand on the Busch LIght Apple thing, but I went to my local corner stop here in east TN and they wanted $9 more for a case of Busch Light Apple vs just regular Busch Light.

Most of the other places are sold out. I played golf with some guys two weeks ago after it was released and made the "Good Will Hunting" joke about how you like them apples. Same guys who laugh at me for sneaking my cheap beer into my bag suddenly liked them apples.

Upper east TN appreciates your work

SeanJo

Hey Brian, thanks for the email. To each their own.

If you want to drop $9 more for a case of beer because it's apple-flavored, that's up to you. But whenever the extra flavors in beer are mentioned, it always makes me think of this scene from Ted.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

--------

That's all for this record-setting Sunday, the first Sunday in the month of June. Let's keep the impressive streak going.

Hopefully it's warming up for you wherever you are, and you're able to get some patio time in before the work week arrives.

I'll see everyone in the Screencaps community next Sunday. In the meantime, send me your meat. The inbox is always open sean.joseph@outkick.com.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :