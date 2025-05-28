Naked Woman Arrested For Throwing Bottles At Hotel Guests After Her Lord & Savior Michael Jackson Told Her To

How was your holiday weekend? I bet it wasn’t as exciting as what went on inside of a Hilton Garden Hotel in Washington, DC on Saturday.

Not unless you also encountered a naked woman throwing bottles at people who did so because the late Michael Jackson told her to. Yeah, I didn’t think so.

Officers responded to a call concerning a disorderly person at a hotel who the caller reported had taken off her clothes.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

When they arrived at the hotel, the officers were instructed to head toward the far end of the lobby. That's where they found the suspect sitting, naked, at a table surrounded by hotel staff.

There was broken glass and items that normally sat on top of a bar covering the floor, according to police.

This doesn’t sound like something Michael Jackson would tell someone to do

When asked why she was naked, the woman replied, according to FOX 5, "My lord and savior, Michael Jackson, told me to do this." An interesting response no matter how you look at it.

She then reportedly added, "I threw something at him" while pointing towards one of the alleged victims and said "I wish I got all of them, all of the white people, I'm racist as f***."

That doesn’t sound like something the lord and savior Michael Jackson would ever instruct someone to do. Are they sure she said Michael Jackson?

Witnesses claim that, before police arrived, the woman was outside the hotel naked on a towel on the ground. She ran inside, went to the bar and started throwing bottles at people.

She was jumping back and forth over the top of the hotel bar. The police report stated that she said, "I hate white people" and "I wish I hit all the white people."

Again, that doesn’t sound like the MJ I know. She was identified as 31-year-old Husani Cacho and arrested for simple assault (hate /bias), destruction of property (hate/bias), lewd acts, unlawful entry and disorderly conduct.

Why couldn’t MJ have told her to do something cool like moonwalk through the lobby?