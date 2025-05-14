After Putting Timothée Chalamet In A Jenner Sandwich, Knicks Fan Kylie Jenner Takes Victory Lap In Gold Bikini

The New York Knicks are going to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday night in Boston. That's according to Knicks fan Kylie Jenner anyway.

After sitting courtside for Game 4 in New York and watching the Knicks take a 3-1 series lead as she and sister Kendall put Timothée Chalamet in a Jenner sandwich, she's seen enough. Her boyfriend’s team is going to advance.

On Tuesday, Kylie called it. She posted on Instagram "Knicks in 5" along with some of the content she captured from Game 4. This series, in her eyes, is over.

Once she called her shot, she was then off for a Victory Lap in Turks and Caicos. We're talking a gold bikini at the beach, a call into the paparazzi, and, of course, some content for the gram.

As if there wasn’t enough pressure on the Knicks already. They're up 3-1 against the defending NBA champs. Jayson Tatum is out for Boston.

After Tatum's injury, everyone has counted the Celtics out and now Kylie Jenner is dropping "Knicks in five" captions followed by a girl's trip Victory Lap in a bikini.

Kylie Jenner rocks the Knicks bandwagon with a prediction and a bikini

The championship level teams rise to the occasion. They don’t let anything stand in their way. If the Knicks want to be champions, they're going to have to put Boston away.

They're going to have to do it with the added pressure of being up 3-1, of facing a team without one of their stars, and with the celebration partially under way thanks to Kylie.

Is Kylie rocking the bandwagon a little?

You could say that. But what is she supposed to do here? She tossed her bikini-clad support behind the Knicks earlier this month and hasn’t looked back. She's expecting them to win.

You heard it from noted Knicks fan Kylie Jenner first, Knicks in five.