Kylie Jenner Throws Her Bikini-Clad Support Behind The Knicks

Kylie Jenner was courtside in Los Angeles last week for Game 5 of the Lakers season-ending loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. She and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet had a great time during the loss, with reports of floor-level PDA pissing off Lakers fans.

Kylie was evidently expected to pretend that she is a real fan of the Lakers. A real fan who wasn't having a great time as her hometown team was busy booking their offseason vacations and wasn’t sitting courtside to be seen.

Good luck telling her what to do. The Lakers season wasn’t even cold yet when Kylie tossed on a bikini and threw her support behind the New York Knicks with a hat.

You can’t do that. It's almost as if Kylie's out here running around playing by her own rules. One day she's a lifelong Lakers fan, the next she's putting on a bikini and having Knicks fans clear a spot for her on the bandwagon.

The post included not one but two bikini selfies with the caption "i love it here."

Knicks fans welcome Kylie Jenner and her bikini on their bandwagon

I know what you're thinking, there's no way Knicks fans would welcome Kylie Jenner. They're not going to allow this to take place. What did The Notorious B.I.G and Tupac die for if this is allowed?

Well, she is dating Timothée Chalamet and he is a Knicks fan. But there's no way Jordyn Woods, Kylie's former best friend and Knicks star Karl-Anthony Town's girlfriend, is going to go for this. Not with the history they have.

Wrong again. Woods showed up in the comment section, tossed around fire emojis and compliments. What is happening? When did loyalty to your team end in the NBA?

Woods wrote, "ok Knicks hat" and "Oh and of course body tooo."

It's this kind of fraternization and lack of loyalty to your team that has ruined the league. All it takes is a couple of bikini selfies, and it's like Kylie Jenner was a Knicks fan her whole life.