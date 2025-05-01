Lakers Fans Not Happy With Courtside Cuddling From Kylie, Chalamet

Los Angeles Lakers fans were not happy with Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, actor Timothee Chalamet, laying the PDAs on thick at Wednesday night's Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Lakers, of course, lost that game 103-96 which means it's off to Cancun for LeBron and the boys, but fans' rage has to be directed somewhere, and for some, that was at Jenner and Chalamet for getting all cuddly during the game.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The power couple were courtside during the game, and photographers caught them with their hands all over each other… kind of.

Jeez, you two, how about getting a room if you're going to hold hands like that?

Alright, so it's not like they were necking like a pair of 1950s teenagers watching Plan 9 From Outer Space at the drive-in, but fans still weren't digging their good times and affection while the Lakers' seasons went down the crapper.

The team posted a photo of the two because Chalamet — who played Willy Wonka recently for some reason that still makes no sense to me — was wearing a Kobe Bryant shirt.

"Who tf is posting this right now..?" One fan asked in the comments. "This is why the fan energy sucks at the games."

"YOURE LOSING TO THE WORST OFFENSIVE BASKETBALL PLAYER IN THE LEAGUE AND YOURE POSTING TIMOTHEE CHALAME!??!???" wrote another, forgetting that silent "T" at the end of Ol' Timmy's last name.

Now, this perspective I can understand. There's nothing worse than when your team is getting the snot beat out of them, so you're all depressed, but then the team posts some celebrity at the game as if to say, "Yeah, we're losing, but look who was here to watch us lose!"

But this comes with the territory in Los Angeles, especially for the Lakers, where the idea is to sit courtside so you can see and be seen.

I suppose these fans should just get used to it.