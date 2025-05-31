Jena Sims Slides Into A Rather Interesting Bikini For SI Swimsuit Party, Jordon Video Game Cover & Seafood!

Column No. 999 of the 1,000 Screencaps' streak

— Voiceover Mike emails:

Congratulations on #1000, a huge accomplishment for you and Sean. I had to go back through my emails and found my first one to you, way back in August of 22. To this day I was shocked when I saw my email in the column!

I also hadn't realized that I've been reading Screencaps since 2022. I appreciate all you and Sean do and the great community you've built under the Outkick/Screencaps banner. Keep up the great work.

Kinsey:

Could I have told SeanJo to take a seat so I could bask in the glory of handling the 1,000th consecutive Screencaps column which will drop Sunday morning, as long as SeanJo wakes up?

I could've.

Would it have been an elitist move? Yes.

Since I'm not an elitist by any stretch of the imagination, I'm going to allow SeanJo to go down in history with this one.

1,000 is huge, but it's on SeanJo's shift and it was just meant to be. It's also June 1, the weather is supposed to warm up and I'm hoping to sit on the patio and listen to the birds chirp away tomorrow morning. I'm perfectly fine letting SeanJo to go down in history.

For those counting, 1,000 days from June 1, 2025 is Saturday, February 26, 2028. As long as I'm still alive, kicking, and employed by Fox, it looks like that one is on me.

Screencaps reader was right there when Charley Hull was steaming mad over Lexi Thompson's slow play

— Anonymous (I have to protect these readers because they end up volunteering at The Masters & it's a big no-no to reveal names of our Masters sources) writes:

A great early evening at the Women’s US Open....finished my Volunteer duties on Wednesday, and with wet grass from the rain, the next best opportunity was to watch three pretty special women play some golf. Charley Hull ( can report no heaters were inhaled), Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson. First picture is the best, as we say in bratwurst country...."Suns out, Buns out"!!

Charley Hull was still smoking hot today, not cigs, but with slow play. One of our friends finished his volunteer session and caught up with Nelly, Lexi and Charley and said she arrived at the second tee 3 full minutes ahead of the other 2 players.

Hopefully we get some nicer weather this weekend so that Wisconsin shines better.

My Reds might be the most .500 team in .500 team history

Just when it looks like they're going to fade away, they get a win like this against a team that just won seven of its last eight. Yes, I understand the Cubs just got done beating up on the Rockies, but still, they'd been rolling.

As I've said over and over, just play .500 ball until mid-August. Give us hope. Just stick around. Make patio life interesting in late July when I'm bored out of my mind because you guys are typically playing sub-.400 ball.

Now for the bad news, MY Reds have the second-hardest remaining strength of schedule in all of baseball (.522). Astros fans should remain calm. They have the easiest remaining schedule.

Scratch out wins here and there, boys. Stick around .500!

Travel Ball Chronicles: When your best player gets a NIL offer from another travel ball program

— Anonymous (I don't need travel ball parents getting into fights) shares:

13U Travel Ball update (because I know you like these horror stories): We have 2 games last Saturday. My son takes the mound for the first game, because our ace pitcher isn't there. I ask where he is, and a fellow Dad frowns and says Ace is in Denver for a tournament, playing for.....our rival.

Apparently, our rival (a much better team than we are), recruited Ace for this tournament only. I didn't know that was a thing, but everyone on our side was pissed of course.

I had to smile when my son told me that during the ensuing practice, some kids told Ace that we won both games without him. We smiled more when we were told Ace's tourney team got crushed.

On a happier note, head on a swivel, here's a picture from the NJCAA Junior College World Series held each year in our town. Monday night's crowd was over 11,000 - about the same as you'll find at a Miami Marlins game.

Sam is ready to blow through piles of cash

I'll go out on a limb here and say Sam isn't a regular reader. I have a feeling he found my email via the short feature story I wrote on Olivia Hillery where the OutKick Culture Department named her America's No. 1 Ranked Nursing Student Influencer.

— Sam shares:

Hello, I am just writing to let you know that you should contact Olivia Hillery and ask if she would start or think about starting an OnlyFans.

She is undoubtedly one of the most attractive girls out there, and there is a demand for her content.

She has the potential to earn a lot of money by producing content. It would be great if you could pass this message on to her.

Kinsey:

You guys are always wondering who spends money on OnlyFans. Sam, that's who blows money.

No, I will not be forwarding Sam's ridiculous question to Olivia.

And with that, it's time for me to get my weekend started. Both boys have baseball games coming up in a couple of hours. Then it's time to put on a hoodie and enjoy the final day of May, which should go down as one of the coldest in NW Ohio history. It's supposed to be 66 today. The normal high is like 78. It's been like this for weeks.

But, we're living, we're breathing and we're going to make the best out of it.

Good luck to SeanJo in his big assignment and thank you to all who have made this streak possible. If I'm being completely honest, I never thought the streak would survive, but here we are climbing up the mountain.

Ripken played 2,632 in a row. There's no reason why we shouldn't aim for at least one better.

Have a great weekend.

