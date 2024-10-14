Olivia Hillery, The Paige Spiranac Of Nursing Students, Leans Into Her Role

For University of South Carolina nursing student Olivia Hillery, she understands the magnitude of being named the No. 1 ranked nursing student influencer in the United States by the OutKick Culture Department.

In case you haven't noticed, or you've been in a coma, there's a crippling nurse shortage that is a huge issue in this country. In states like New Jersey, the news is sobering. It's been predicted that the state will have a shortage of 24,000 nurses by 2036.

Idaho is already in big trouble. There are currently 7.83 nurses per 1,000 people in Idaho. 30 assisted living facilities have closed since the COVID pandemic.

Olivia Hillery grew up in a social media world where Paige Spiranac made a career out of influencing people into thinking golf is cool. Hillery believes she's on a similar trajectory with nursing and social media.

"To bring in waves of nursing students, I think it’s crucial to highlight the diversity of opportunities within nursing. Whether it’s specializing in high-intensity fields like the ER or working at outpatient clinics, there’s something for everyone. Representation matters, and if we highlight more successful, relatable nursing professionals, it’ll help inspire future students to join," Hillery, who calls nursing a "calling" and not just a job, tells OutKick.

While it's impossible to determine just how much influence Paige Spiranac has had on golf, the National Golf Foundation reported earlier this year that, in 2023, the sport recorded a record 531 million rounds of golf played in the United States.

Spiranac, without a doubt had a role in those numbers.

Hillery, who currently has 17k Instagram fans and 10k TikTok followers, understands there's a path to duplicate Paige's formula for success in her own field.

"Social media and influencer marketing can help show nursing as a dynamic, empowering career choice. Schools also play a huge role by offering more scholarships, hands-on experiences, and highlighting career flexibility," Hillery, a member of Alphia Chi Omega at South Carolina continued.

And if you're going to become an influence, the SEC is a great place to call home and build a following. Olivia Dunne, a New Jersey native, hasn't left LSU for a reason. The NIL money and exposure via the SEC has been invaluable.

"South Carolina really stood out to me because of its strong nursing program, the close-knit community, and of course, the campus culture," Olivia Hillery, who says she's leaning towards pediatric nursing, with a focus on pediatric oncology, added.

"The support from the faculty and students was so strong, and I loved the idea of being in a place where I felt I could grow, not just academically, but personally as well. The football games are a huge part of the experience here! The energy at Williams-Brice Stadium is unmatched, and it’s a great way to balance the intensity of nursing studies with some fun and school spirit."

Add it all up and you have the perfect ingredients for Hillery to become a social media superstar in 2025. That's how you become the OutKick Culture Department's No. 1 ranked nursing student influencer.

While college is about having fun, learning how to live independently and building a career, at the end of the day, Hillery wants to have an influence on the industry and the children she will one day help walk through difficult times.

"I want to make a difference in kids’ lives during their most challenging moments. It’s a field where you can provide not just medical care but also emotional support to families during tough times."



