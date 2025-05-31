Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Probably Won’t Have Sex If The New York Knicks Lose Saturday Night

Chalamet and Jenner were on hand for Game Five at MSG

No one will be rooting harder for a Knicks win on Saturday night than Kylie Jenner.

See, when the Knicks win, Kylie Jenner wins. When the Knicks lose, Jenner loses, but so too does Timothee Chalamet, even if he doesn’t yet realize it.

The couple’s sex life depends on the Knicks’ success.

By that I mean, Chalamet and Jenner are likely only going one-on-one with the lights off when the fighting Patrick Ewings get the best of Reggie Miller’s 15 adopted sons.

Jenner insinuated as much when the hornball reposted a Sex and the City clip to her TikTok account hours after the Knicks beat the Pacers in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The clip shows Carrie asking Sammantha, a horny New Yorker: "When did we start caring about basketball?" Samantha’s response: "(Her boyfriend’s) obsessed. I don’t get laid unless the Knicks win."

Gives new meaning to sitting courtside on the hardwood, no?

For the couple’s sake, I’m just glad Chalamet isn’t a Utah Jazz fan. If he were, Kylie Jenner might need to phone a friend. Utah finished with an NBA-worst 17 wins this season.

One would think the orange basketballs in Salt Lake City would turn to blue in a hurry if reservations to Pound Town were reliant on the Jazz stacking wins.

Fortunately for Jenner, the Knicks won 51 games during the regular season and have thus far added another 10 postseason victories.

No wonder Kylie is in such good shape.

On the other hand, Timothee, my man, quit worrying about the Knicks’ balls and worry about your own!

John Starks ain’t walking through that door! Handle your business.

Thus far in the best-of-seven series, the Pacers have gotten more action than team Chalamet/Jenner. Indy leads three games to two entering Saturday night’s Game Six from Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana’s favored by four points ahead of tip-off with an over/under of 221.5. So, expect a lot of scoring tonight, just not from Kylie and Timothee.

