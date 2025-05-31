New York Knicks Will Get Revenge On Indiana Pacers, Pat McAfee In Game 6

The New York Knicks (2-3) try to extend their season when they visit the Indiana Pacers (3-2) for Game 6 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals. New York got off the mat Thursday, beating Indiana 111-94 in Game 5. Now, the Pacers are trying to avoid becoming one of the few non-Doc Rivers-coached teams to blow a 3-1 series lead.

But, the Knicks are the better team, and Game 5 was a precursor to what will happen in the rest of this series. They have a slightly higher net rating in this series and should've, could've won Game 1. Whilst giving out a "best bet" for NYK to win and cover the spread in Game 5, I mentioned that they are "getting the bad end of shooting variance".

New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Game 6 Betting Odds

Sure enough, Indiana shot like sh*t in Game 5, and New York rolled despite hitting nine fewer free throws and two fewer 3-pointers. It's hard to win by double digits while losing the free-throw and 3-point battles. However, the Knicks dominated in the paint where they outscored the Pacers 60-34. That's how you overcome shooting variance.

Furthermore, New York Third-Team All-NBA big Karl-Anthony Towns is destroying Indiana's frontcourt. Towns had 24 points, 13 rebounds, and a game-high +28 plus/minus in Game 5. He crushes Pacers C Myles Turner whenever they play and KAT getting in foul trouble is the only way Indy can stop him.

All the Knicks need to do to get this series to The Garden for Game 7 is to lean on their strengths. They are a better rebounding team, much more physical, and run their offense through Second-Team All-NBA PG Jalen Brunson, who is killing the Pacers, too. Brunson is averaging a series-best 33.0 points per game on 51.4% shooting and scored a game-high 32 points Thursday.

Hence, New York has the best player (Brunson) and lineup in this series, whereas Indiana relies on role players and flukey 3-point shooting. Ultimately, the championship rounds of a playoff series (Games 6 and 7) turn into half-court rock-fights, which is how NYK wants to play.

Best Bet: New York Knicks +4 (-110) and +280 adjusted series price

_____________________________

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NBA 2024-25 betting record via X all season.