Woman Blames Years Of Health Issues On Her Ex-Boyfriend Farting In Her Face

Last month we learned some of the health benefits of farting. Thanks to those trendy fart walks that people decided to start taking around their neighborhoods.

But those possible health benefits shouldn’t be taken as an open invitation to let your farts fly whenever and wherever you please. You need to practice responsible farting.

There are some serious health issues that can arise from a fart in the wrong place at the wrong time. We're talking about years of problems all from a single breaking of the wind.

This could come across to some as a laughing matter, but not to Christine Connell. She battled with a sinus infection and other related issues for seven years after her now-ex-boyfriend farted in her face in a hotel room.

The traveler, vegan, and lawyer discussed the matter on TikTok. She explains that she had ankle surgery and the two were staying in a hotel room when he unleashed an unfiltered fart that was the worst thing she had ever smelled.

Farts in the face are no laughing matter as they can lead to health issues that drag on for several years

"Today I realized that I think my ex-boyfriend got the best possible breakup revenge that anyone could ever get. We dated like seven years ago. I've had a persistent sinus infection ever since he and I stayed in a hotel one night after I had surgery, and he farted terribly," she explained.

"I couldn't breathe. I've never… smelled anything that even compares to that."

The mystery surrounding the years of tests and scans, facial pain, and constant sinus infections was solved when she got the results of a sinus infection culture which revealed E. coli was present.

This finding in her sinus infection culture led her to the conclusion that her ex-boyfriend's fart in her face on that day in the hotel was to blame. There is no other explanation, apparently.

In a follow-up video, Christine explains how the unclothed fart was fired off near her as she was lying on one of the two hotel beds with her ankle raised following surgery.

She guesses that her immune system being focused on her ankle played a role in allowing the fart to get into her sinuses and setup shop for the next several years.

"So I think that maybe in another circumstance, like, if I had been healthy, it wouldn’t have happened," she said. "Also, when I say it was the worst fart that I have ever smelled in my life, I truly mean that… There were just a lot of factors combined that made this possible."

Be careful out there. Farts in the face can, according to this woman's experience, not only give you pink eye, but also a nasty seven-year-long E.coli sinus infection.