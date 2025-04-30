People Are Going Out And Cropdusting Their Neighborhoods In The Name Of Health

It's spring, which means the weather is nice, the birds are chirping, and people are out enjoying themselves, which may mean that there's a slight funk in the air thanks to the newest viral health trend.

That trend? Fart walks.

This is exactly what it sounds like, and it's the brainchild of a Canadian cookbook author by the name of Mairlyn Smith who laid out the how-tos and virtues of capping off your dinner with a nice round of ass-blasting around the neighborhood.

Imagine being her neighbor and seeing this video. You'd be like, "So, that's why we always have to shut the windows every night about 60 minutes after dinner time!"

If that happened to me, I'd make sure the next time they went for a walk, I was out mowing the lawn (on a Thursday night, of course) and I'd have on a World War I-era gas mask when they wandered by.

They'd get a kick out of it (and I'd be safe from whatever they're offloading), then we'd have a good-natured Canadian laugh about it, then they'd be back on their way cranking some flatulence around the neighborhood.

I get why this is healthy, but I think the healthiest part is the walking.

My mind is still blown to bits by the idea of going on a walk with the purpose of farting. Can't you just go for a regular walk and if you happen to fart, that's like a little bonus? Like when you buy a pack of Skittles and two fall out of the machine.

Does she go on non-farting walks? Like if she walks in the morning, there's not an ounce of gas to be found, but an hour after dinner she turns into Michael Moore after a Taco Bell binge.

According to The New York Post, Smith says she and her husband go on fart walks to reduce their risk of Type 2 diabetes, and doctors are giving the practice the thumbs up, with one saying it can even reduce cancer risk.