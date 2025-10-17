Massive Elk Storm Football Field During Practice In Wild Video: WATCH

A group of elk in Colorado decided to check out a football practice, and the video is awesome.

We've had some great nature content lately here at OutKick. It's that time of year where people are getting outdoors with their cameras, and it's leading to some awesome footage.

Below is a short list of big hitters:

Elk storm football practice in Colorado.

Well, we now have another awesome video to share, and it comes straight out of Estes Park, Colorado, according to Whiskey Riff.

The popular Instagram account @goodbullguided shared footage of some massive bull elk taking over a football field while little kids were practicing.

As you'd expect, that quickly brought practice to an end as the kids looked on in awe. Check out the footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

People in the comments were quick to share plenty of funny and lighthearted reactions:

Omg this is so funny! The human boys are clearly used to this.

That’s an Impressive backfield!!! 🔥🔥🔥😮

love this football at its best

The Majestic Bull Elks of Estes Park is always awesome to see. Lol guess they wanted to try for a punt return 😄😄😄😄😄

We need them to play Defense for Dallas 😂

I don’t think I would ever play that team 😮

Boys, meet the new left tackle

HE COULD GO ALL THE WAY 😂🏈

It's always great to see some uplifting content on the internet, seeing how much of what's online is straight trash these days.

I'd say some massive elk storming a football field will get the job done. That's certainly not something you see every day.

What do you think about the awesome footage? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and make sure to send me any cool nature content you have my way.