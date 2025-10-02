Man Gets Shockingly Close To Massive Moose, Video Footage Is Incredible: WATCH

A man in Wyoming got the shock of a lifetime when a massive moose paid him a visit.

A man had a truly insane encounter with a massive moose in the wild.

There are few creatures more majestic on the planet than a big bull moose. They're absolutely giant creatures.

A full-grown adult male moose can easily weigh 1,200+ pounds, and you don't want to find yourself in close proximity.

That's exactly what happened to one man in Wyoming.

Moose are huge animals. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

Wyoming man has stunning encounter with a moose bull.

Cowboy State Daily posted a video Wednesday afternoon of a man named Owen Miller filming a big bull with a streak of curiosity checking him out.

The moose appeared to be roughly ten feet away after Miller called him in. To Miller's credit, he didn't panic or scramble.

He managed to eventually scare the moose away. Check out the awesome footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is truly the video of a lifetime. Moose are generally not very aggressive animals. They're not going to go out searching to cause problems with humans.

But like any animal in the animal thunderdome, they can lash out if they feel threatened, in danger or cornered.

Given the weight difference between a human and a wild animal with a giant rack, I wouldn't recommend testing fate too often.

A majestic moose standing among tall trees in a lush forest, bathed in soft natural light. Capturing the beauty of Scandinavian wildlife in its untouched habitat, perfect for nature, wilderness, and animal photography themes. (Credit: Getty Images)

A Wyoming man had a wild encounter with a moose, and it was captured on video. (Credit: Getty Images Creatives)

What do you think about the encounter? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and keep the outdoors content flowing.

