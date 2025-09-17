Massive Buck Gets Smoked In Epic Hunting Video: WATCH

An incredible video shows a hunter bagging a great buck.

When it comes to fire content on the internet that can warm the soul, there are few things more entertaining than great hunting content.

Despite what woke losers might think, there's no better way to get fresh meat than from harvesting it in the wild. It absolutely beats whatever slop you can get in the grocery store.

It also provides us with some incredible video footage.

Incredible hunting video goes viral.

The popular hunting company Drury Outdoors recently tweeted a video of a monster buck getting taken down at close range, and it's pretty neat.

If you're a fan of hunting content, then I can guarantee you're going to love this video. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

That might not be the biggest buck that we've ever seen, but it's still a beautiful one. That shot was also on-point.

Was it at close range? Yes. That's about as close as you're going to get. Ten yards is a chip shot for even a terrible shooter, but with the adrenaline pumping, you still have to make the shot.

The shooter nailed that buck, and now is going to have a freezer full of meat and probably a mounted trophy.

Speaking of mounted trophies, I always have to show off the wall below. It's a masterpiece when it comes to big bucks being taken down.

Do you have any cool hunting photos or stories you want to share? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.